Hedge Fund Market To Skyrocket To $13 Trillion Globally By 2032, Growing At A Steady 10.7% CAGR

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“Global Hedge Fund Market by Strategy (Long/Short Equity, Event Driven, Currency Counterfeit Detector, Managed Futures/CTA, and Others) and Type (Offshore, Fund of Funds, and Domestic): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032.” According to the report, the hedge fund market was valued at $4.8 trillion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $13 trillion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2032.Request Research Report Sample & TOC:Prime determinants of growthIncrease in investments in digital assets and advancements in technology boost the growth of the global hedge fund market. In addition, evolving regulatory landscape to safeguard the interests of investors by promoting transparency, disclosure, and fair treatment has positively impacted market growth. However, high fees charged by hedge funds and regulatory scrutiny & compliance costs are expected to hamper market growth. On the contrary, the rise of quantitative and systematic strategies is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.The event-driven segment maintained its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Depending on the strategy, the long/short equity segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global hedge fund market revenue, this is attributed to increasing investor interest in active management and the pursuit of alpha, especially in times of market uncertainty. However, the event-driven segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2023 to 2032, due to its unique approach to trading futures contracts across various asset classes such as commodities, currencies, and financial instruments, which boosts the global market.Inquire Before Buying:The offshore segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on the type, the fund of funds segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hedge fund market revenue, as it provides access to top-performing hedge fund managers and strategies that are not available to individual investors. However, the offshore segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2032, The growth of the offshore segment can be attributed to the ability of these jurisdictions to provide a stable and supportive environment for hedge funds activities, allowing fund managers to focus on investment strategies without being burdened by excessive regulatory constraints.Asia-Pacific maintain its dominance by 2032Region wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global hedge fund market revenue due to several factors such as the presence of a highly skilled talent pool in finance, coupled with a culture of innovation and risk-taking, has allowed North America hedge fund managers to excel in developing and implementing complex investment strategies. The combination of these factors solidifies North America's position as a dominant force in the global hedge fund industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this trend, including the region's strong economic conditions, technological advancements, regulatory changes, and investor sentiment.Leading Market Players: -Bridgewater AssociatesRenaissance TechnologiesMan GroupAQR Capital ManagementTwo Sigma InvestmentsMillennium ManagementCitadel LLCElliott Management CorporationBrevan HowardBlackRockThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global hedge fund market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. Leading Market Players: -Bridgewater AssociatesRenaissance TechnologiesMan GroupAQR Capital ManagementTwo Sigma InvestmentsMillennium ManagementCitadel LLCElliott Management CorporationBrevan HowardBlackRockThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global hedge fund market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. 