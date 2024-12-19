Change In Harvia’S Management Team: Ivan Sabato Appointed As Head Of Region, Continental Europe

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Harvia Plc, Release, 19 December 2024 at 1:00 PM EET





Harvia Plc has appointed Ivan Sabato as Head of Region, Continental Europe and a member of Harvia Group's Management Team. In his role, Sabato will be responsible for leading the sales organization in Continental Europe and driving the growth and profitability of Harvia's business in the region. Sabato will start in his position at the latest on 1 April 2025 and report to Harvia's CEO Matias Järnefelt.

Ivan Sabato is an experienced sales leader with proven skills in international business operations and a strong understanding of the luxury and wellness markets. He is currently Sales Director, Hospitality & Residential in Germany at Technogym, an Italian high-end fitness equipment company, where he has served in different executive positions since 2018. Prior to Technogym, he worked in sales and business development at Magum Properties in the United Arab Emirates. Born in Italy, Sabato conducted his university studies in Switzerland and has built an international career from the United Arab Emirates to Germany.

“Continental Europe is an established sauna market with opportunities especially in the higher-end professional and full sauna solutions. We are very pleased that Ivan Sabato is joining Team Harvia. With his experience in sales development and the wellness market in Europe, he will support Harvia in capturing growth in the region, a key market area for Harvia,” says Matias Järnefelt, CEO of Harvia Plc.

“With several high-quality brands, Harvia has a strong foothold in Continental Europe in both the residential and professional markets. I am honored and excited to help the company drive further demand and growth as well as develop commercial execution and synergies in the region together with Harvia's experts in each operating country,” says Ivan Sabato.

Markus Wörmanseder, who currently serves as Head of Products and Solutions and interim Head of Region, Continental Europe, will continue in his position of Head of Products and Solutions when Sabato assumes his role.

Harvia Plc

Matias Järnefelt

CEO

For more information, please contact:

Matias Järnefelt, CEO, tel. +358 40 5056 080





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs over 600 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more:

Attachment

Ivan Sabato