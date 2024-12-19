Ecowaste 2025 To Champion Ongoing Waste And Circular Economy Commitments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 11th edition of the EcoWASTE and Forum in Abu Dhabi is returning next month and is set to solidify its role as a regional leader in sustainable waste management.Hosted by Masdar during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as part of the World Future Summit, the event will run from 14-16 January 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and aims to galvanise global and regional leaders, environmental experts, and innovators to advance actionable solutions to one of the world's most pressing climate challenges.EcoWASTE 2025 will, among other industry focus areas, look at the transformative potential of the COP 29 declaration, signed by 30-plus nations – including the UAE – who together account for 47 per cent of global methane emissions from organic waste. The declaration calls for concrete policies and roadmaps to achieve sectoral methane reduction targets, aligning with the 2021 Global Methane Pledge of cutting emissions by 30 per cent by 2030. Against this backdrop, EcoWASTE 2025 will champion innovation in the prevention, collection, and management of organic waste, a critical pillar in the global sustainability agenda.Being held in the heart of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), which according to Wasterecycling Magazine is responsible for producing about six per cent of the world's waste, EcoWASTE will convene a broad spectrum of stakeholders, from government policymakers and industry leaders to waste management specialists and technology providers.Underlining the transformative potential of EcoWASTE, the Tadweer Group, Abu Dhabi's sole custodian of waste management and a global pioneer in circular economy practices, has regained its decade-long strategic partnership with the event. Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Group, underscored the importance of the collaboration.“Tadweer Group's mission is to redefine waste as a valuable resource by leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering global collaboration to drive sustainable progress. Our role as a strategic sponsor of this renowned platform for over a decade reflects our unwavering commitment to this vision. By transforming waste challenges into opportunities, we can emphasise that innovation and collaboration are key to unlocking a sustainable future. At EcoWASTE 2025, we aim to accelerate technological advancements, strengthen international partnerships, and reaffirm our dedication to global growth. Together, we will champion waste as a vital alternative resource which plays a pivotal role in achieving a net-zero world.”Tadweer will also foster sector innovation by staging a Waste-to-Art competition, celebrating creative recycling, and providing insights into its waste-to-energy and sustainable aviation fuel projects.With the GCC countries working together to create a more favourable policy landscape, there is a current target of 100 per cent landfill diversion rates and commitments to eliminate landfill use completely, while increasing waste treatment, recycling, and composting to up to 77 per cent of all waste streams by 2035. Coupled with greater awareness and public buy-in, education and incentivization to reduce waste generation and boost recycling/reuse rates, and the use of emerging technologies like sensors, AI, automation, and blockchain to improve waste management, the industry, and consumers are laser-focused on tackling the current environmental challenges.Through keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside chats, and technology showcases, participants will explore cutting-edge approaches to issues such as methane mitigation, landfill diversion, and circular economy integration. Also being explored through the conference tracks are circular economy metrics, future waste challenges from emerging industries such as EV batteries and solar panels, zero waste as a policy, and waste-to-energy updates on integrating energy recovery into circular systems.The opening keynote discussion on day one will look specifically at tangible targets in the circular economy and how decisions made in the early stages of conceptualisation are crucial to ensure long-term goals are achieved. The opening panel includes Raya Makawi, Regional Leader for Middle East & Africa in Sustainability and Global Social Responsibility at 3M; Dina Epifanova, Global Head of Sustainability at IFFCO Group; Mohab Ali Talib Al-Hinai, Vice President of Sustainability and Circular Economy at Oman Environmental Services Holding Co (Be'ah); Carlo Stella, Managing Partner and Global Practice Leader in Sustainability at Arthur D Little; and Maher Al Kaabi, Advisor to the Group Chairman and Independent Board Member at Alserkal Group and Member of the UAE Circular Economy Council.“An exhibitor line-up of game-changing pioneers and disrupters will see the 11th edition of EcoWASTE transform into a laboratory of innovation and partnerships, while our speaker line-up is perfectly placed to drill down on what is currently needed to ensure both private and public sectors are well positioned to tackle circular economy and future waste challenges,” said Leen AlSebai, General Manager of RX Middle East and Head of the World Future Energy Summit.

Pragati Malik

MCS Action FZ LLC

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.