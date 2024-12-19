Histosonics Non-Invasive Tumor Destruction Featured In Reuters Global Health Documentary Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MINNESOTA, MN, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HistoSonics , the of the Edison® Histotripsy System and histotripsy therapy platforms, released today a short documentary as part of Reuters Global Documentary Series which highlights pioneering developments in the healthcare sector.



Histotripsy is a novel form of focused ultrasound that uses high amplitude, very short pulses to create a“bubble cloud” that is designed to mechanically destroy and liquefy targeted liver tumors. These bubble clouds form and collapse in microseconds, creating mechanical forces strong enough to destroy tissue at cellular and sub-cellular levels in a non-invasive and non-thermal method. Histotripsy is completely non-invasive and can be completed in a single therapy session with the ability to treat multiple tumors. Many patients are able to return some the same day as their procedure. Histotripsy offers a promising alternative to treatments such as surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, which often have significant side effects.



“No pain, no intrusion into my body, no nothing. I expected something more than being able to go home the day after and get fish and chips,” states Sheila after her histotripsy procedure. Being completely non-invasive with very minimal side effects has been a game-changer for patients around the world. Histotripsy continues to deliver a newfound hope to many patients who are looking for more innovative treatment options that have less side effects, who do not qualify for other treatments or who are too sick to receive more invasive or toxic treatments.



In order to expand the Edison System platform to reach more patients seeking non-invasive treatment options, HistoSonics is currently enrolling in a #HOPE4KIDNEY Pivotal Trial. #HOPE4KIDNEY is designed to evaluate the safety and technical success of the Edison System in targeting and destroying targeted primary renal tumors,



HistoSonics will also be initiating a novel Master Study design by the end of the year. The study and post market clinical program, called BOOMBOX, aims to collect data across all clinical use cases, and liver tumor pathologies, observing the use of histotripsy across all stages of liver disease.



Watch the Campaign Live on Reuters here.



About HistoSonics

HistoSonics is a privately held medical device company developing non-invasive platforms and proprietary sonic beam therapy utilizing the science of histotripsy, a novel mechanism of action that uses focused ultrasound to mechanically destroy and liquify unwanted tissue and tumors. The company is currently focused on commercializing their Edison System in the US and select global markets for liver treatment while expanding histotripsy applications into other organs like kidney, pancreas, prostate, brain, and others. HistoSonics has offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Edison® System is intended for the non-invasive mechanical destruction of liver tumors, including the partial or complete destruction of unresectable liver tumors via histotripsy. The FDA has not evaluated the Edison System for the treatment of any specific disease or condition.

Use of the Edison System in kidney applications is limited by federal law to investigational use. The #HOPE4KIDNEY Trial is designed to support a future expansion of the indication to include the destruction of kidney tissue/tumors.

