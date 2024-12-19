Oil Refinery In Russia's Rostov Region Struck With Ukrainian-Made Missiles And Drones - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) JSC Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products in Russia's Rostov region was attacked with Ukrainian-produced missiles and UAVs.



A source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed this information to Ukrinform.

“Today's special operation was carried out using unmanned aerial and missiles produced in Ukraine. This once again proves the effectiveness and power of Ukrainian weapons. This includes its ability to destroy enemy logistics working for the war in Ukraine,” the source said.

The attack on the oil resulted in a large-scale fire. The damage was caused to the ELOU-AVT-2.5 unit, designed to produce liquefied petroleum gases. Preliminary information confirms that the joint operation of the SBU and the Navy caused significant damage to the oil refinery's production facilities.

As Ukrinform reported, last night, the Ukrainian Navy and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, struck the infrastructure and production facilities of the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region. A fire broke out at the refinery following a drone attack.