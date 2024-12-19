عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cop Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In J & K's Rajouri

Cop Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In J & K's Rajouri


12/19/2024 5:08:17 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A body of a cop was found in mysterious conditions near district Police line Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Officials said that a cop was found lying near DPL Rajouri in unconscious state. Soon he was shifted to nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, reported news agency GNS.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased cop has been identified as Havaldar Nazir Hussain Kohali resident of Kewel Budha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation in this regard.

Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also 27-Year-old Male Body Found In J&K's Doda Former VDG Member Found Dead In Udhampur Forests

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN19122024000215011059ID1109011154


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search