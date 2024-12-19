Cop Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In J & K's Rajouri
Date
12/19/2024 5:08:17 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A body of a cop was found in mysterious conditions near district Police line Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
Officials said that a cop was found lying near DPL Rajouri in unconscious state. Soon he was shifted to nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, reported news agency GNS.
ADVERTISEMENT
The deceased cop has been identified as Havaldar Nazir Hussain Kohali resident of Kewel Budha.
ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, police have started an investigation in this regard.
Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
27-Year-old Male Body Found In J&K's Doda
Former VDG Member Found Dead In Udhampur Forests
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN19122024000215011059ID1109011154
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.