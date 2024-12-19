(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts are in for a treat this Thursday, December 19, as a thrilling lineup of matches unfolds across various leagues and competitions worldwide.



From high-stakes League clashes to exciting domestic tournaments, the day promises an array of exciting encounters for fans to savor.

Liga Portugal (Portuguese League)

2:00 PM: Nacional da Madeira vs. Benfica, ESPN 4 and Disney+

La 2 (Spanish Second Division)

3:00 PM: Cádiz vs. Burgos, Disney+

3:00 PM: Elche vs. Racing Santander, Disney+





Brasil Ladies Cup

4:00 PM: Pumas vs. Avaí/Kindermann, BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

8:00 PM: Bahia vs. Paraguay, BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

UEFA Conference League

5:00 PM: Chelsea vs. Shamrock Rovers, Youtube/@CazeTV

5:00 PM: Euro 360 - Simultaneous highlights of Conference League matches, Youtube/@CazeTV

Coppa Italia (Italian Cup)

5:00 PM: Internazionale vs. Udinese, Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL

EFL Cup (English League Cup)

5:00 PM: Tottenham vs. Manchester United, ESPN and Disney+



This comprehensive list covers a wide range of matches from various leagues and competitions, offering football fans plenty of options to enjoy throughout the day.



Football Fever: Thursday's Global Match Extravaganza

MENAFN19122024007421016031ID1109011100