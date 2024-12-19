Football Fever: Thursday’S Global Match Extravaganza
Date
12/19/2024 5:00:43 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Thursday, December 19, as a thrilling lineup of matches unfolds across various leagues and competitions worldwide.
From high-stakes UEFA conference League clashes to exciting domestic tournaments, the day promises an array of exciting encounters for fans to savor.
Liga Portugal (Portuguese League)
2:00 PM: Nacional da Madeira vs. Benfica, ESPN 4 and Disney+
La Liga 2 (Spanish Second Division)
3:00 PM: Cádiz vs. Burgos, Disney+
3:00 PM: Elche vs. Racing Santander, Disney+
Brasil Ladies Cup
4:00 PM: Pumas vs. Avaí/Kindermann, BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
8:00 PM: Bahia vs. Paraguay, BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
UEFA Conference League
5:00 PM: Chelsea vs. Shamrock Rovers, Youtube/@CazeTV
5:00 PM: Euro 360 - Simultaneous highlights of Conference League matches, Youtube/@CazeTV
Coppa Italia (Italian Cup)
5:00 PM: Internazionale vs. Udinese, Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL
EFL Cup (English League Cup)
5:00 PM: Tottenham vs. Manchester United, ESPN and Disney+
This comprehensive list covers a wide range of matches from various leagues and competitions, offering football fans plenty of options to enjoy throughout the day.
Football Fever: Thursday's Global Match Extravaganza
MENAFN19122024007421016031ID1109011100
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.