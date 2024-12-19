São Paulo’S Luxury Shopping Landscape Shifts: Iguatemi’S Major Acquisition

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Retail giant Iguatemi is set to reshape São Paulo's luxury shopping landscape with a R$2.6 billion ($450 million) acquisition. The company has struck a deal to buy Brookfield's stakes in two prime shopping centers: Pátio Higienópolis and Pátio Paulista.



This move marks a significant shift in Brazil's high-end retail sector. Iguatemi will gain a 60% stake in Pátio Paulista's main complex and 50.1% of Pátio Higienópolis.



The deal aligns with Iguatemi's strategy to dominate São Paulo 's upscale retail market. To fund this massive purchase, Iguatemi has formed a consortium with BB Asset, XP Asset, Capitânia, and BTG Gestora.



This approach allows the company to expand without overextending financially. The payment structure is 70% upfront, with the rest spread over two years.



The numbers suggest a promising return. Iguatemi expects a 7.4% entry cap rate based on 2025 projections. When including management revenues, this rate jumps to 10%, with a 17% annual Internal Rate of Return.







This isn't Iguatemi 's first big move. Earlier, it partnered with BB Asset to buy Brookfield's share in Rio Sul shopping center. The latest deal cements Iguatemi's position as a major player in Brazil's retail real estate.



For Brookfield, this sale marks its exit from Brazil's shopping center market. The Canadian firm has been gradually selling off its Brazilian retail properties over recent years.



The deal still needs approval from Brazil's antitrust regulator and consent from the malls' co-owners. Bradesco BBI and BTG Pactual managed the sale for Brookfield, while G5 Partners represented Iguatemi.

MENAFN19122024007421016031ID1109011094