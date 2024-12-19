(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Forecast By Component, Data Type, Business Function, Deployment Type, Vertical, Organization Size And Competitive Landscape

The data monetization market in the UAE has shown significant growth in the past few years, driven by increasing digitization. The surge in mobile connections, from 17 million in 2021 to an estimated 20.96 million in 2024, underscores a highly connected digital ecosystem.

With 99% internet penetration and 10.73 million social media users by early 2024, digital engagement in the UAE is pervasive, generating vast amounts of data ripe for monetization. Moreover, a Visa study found that 68% of UAE merchants view digital payments as essential for growth, with over 70% reporting increased revenue and customer footfall.

This shift towards digital transactions, predominantly conducted via card (52%), followed by e-wallets (24%) and bank transfers (11%) in 2023, highlights the growing reliance on data-driven strategies. The wealth of transaction data available fuels the data monetization market, as businesses leverage this information to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive revenue growth.

UAE Data Monetization Market Overview

The UAE Data Monetization Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2024-30. The UAE data monetization industry is set for rapid growth, driven by increasing e-commerce users and revenues projected to reach $9.38 billion by 2028. Digital advertising spending is expected to hit $1.134 billion by 2024, with mobile channels anticipated to account for 46% of total ad spending by 2028. Programmatic advertising is projected to dominate, comprising 76% of digital ad revenue by 2028. These trends highlight the growing adoption of data-driven strategies, which are also expected to boost the digital payments market to $29.75 billion, pushing the UAE towards a cashless society.

UAE Data Monetization Market Share

The UAE data monetization market faces significant restraints due to data leakage concerns and stringent government regulations. According to the Global State of Cybersecurity Report, 48% of organizations in the UAE are primarily worried about data leakage, and 66% reported experiencing one or more breaches in 2022. These breaches, often resulting from phishing, ransomware, or other advanced threats, have led to financial losses averaging $2.2 million per breach.

Market Segmentation by Deployment Type

Cloud is anticipated to lead the data monetization market in UAE, as cloud services allow businesses to scale their data storage and processing capabilities up or down based on demand without significant upfront investment. Additionally, cloud platforms provide ubiquitous access to data, enabling teams to collaborate seamlessly from different locations.

Market Segmentation by Business Function

In 2023, sales and marketing held the largest revenue share. Analysing vast amounts of data to gain insights into market trends, customer preferences, and campaign performance makes data particularly valuable for these functions. Businesses use these insights to optimize marketing strategies, improve customer engagement, and drive sales.

Market Segmentation by Industry

Retail & E-commerce is anticipated to lead the UAE Data Monetization Industry as these businesses prioritize customer-centric strategies. Data monetization helps these companies tailor their offerings to individual customer preferences, thereby driving higher engagement and loyalty

