Luxury Real Estate Leader Felicia A. Doring: Redefining Excellence In St. Petersburg And Beyond

An International Journey to Mastery

Felicia's journey began in Australia, where she pursued a degree in Psychology at the University of Sydney. Her academic foundation in human behavior and decision-making has played an essential role in shaping her ability to connect with clients on a deeper level and understand their unique needs and aspirations.

Her career took a transformative turn when she relocated to Tokyo, Japan. There, she spent seven years immersed in a culture that emphasizes precision, harmony, and unwavering attention to detail. These values would later become key components of her professional approach.

Upon returning to Australia, Felicia combined her innate talent for design with her burgeoning interest in real estate. While pursuing a Diploma in Interior Design, she began working with luxury boutique real estate firms, where she honed her ability to identify the intersection between architectural elegance and functional living spaces.

Building Success in the United States

Felicia's relocation to St. Petes, Florida, marked a pivotal chapter in her career. St. Petersburg's reputation as a global hub for luxury living offered the perfect backdrop for her to thrive. Specializing in waterfront properties ranging from $1 million to $20 million, Felicia quickly became a trusted advisor for high-net-worth individuals seeking exceptional residences.

Her work wasn't limited to existing properties; Felicia also excelled in representing developers in high-end new construction sales. Her ability to understand market trends, anticipate client preferences, and effectively position properties in a competitive landscape set her apart from her peers.

Achieving Historic Milestones in St. Petersburg

In 2020, Felicia expanded her influence to St. Petersburg, Florida, as Director of Sales for Saltaire St. Pete. This luxury condominium project would set new benchmarks for the region. Under her leadership, the development achieved a record-breaking sellout, with $320 million in sales-the highest volume in Tampa Bay's history.

While Felicia's vision and expertise were instrumental to this achievement, she is quick to credit the collaborative efforts of her sales team.“Saltaire's success was a true team effort,” she explains.“I had the privilege of working with two incredibly talented agents, and together we turned a shared vision into a historic reality. It's an accomplishment I'm deeply proud of.”

Felicia is the Director of Sales for Art House St. Pete, a 42-story luxury condominium tower that has already sold out 75%. With completion slated for Fall 2025, the project is projected to achieve an estimated sellout over $500 million, further cementing Felicia's reputation as a leader in luxury real estate.

A Decade of Excellence in New Construction Sales

Felicia's career in luxury real estate has been defined by her specialization in new construction development sales. Over the past 15 years, she has been involved in projects totaling billions of dollars in sales volume across Flordia and St. Petersburg.

Her expertise in managing large-scale developments and her ability to navigate the complexities of the luxury market has made her an invaluable asset to developers and buyers. Whether orchestrating a new project's launch or guiding clients toward their dream homes, Felicia approaches every endeavor with a combination of strategic insight and personal attention.

“New construction sales are about more than just selling properties,” she explains.“It's about bringing a vision to life, selling a lifestyle and creating homes as functional as they are beautiful, and ensuring every detail exceeds expectations and offers an unparalleled lifestyle.”

St. Pete's Ever-Evolving Luxury Market



Felicia's expertise shines in St. Petersburg, a city known for its vibrant arts scene, picturesque waterfronts, and growing luxury real estate market. From the trendy downtown area to the serene, upscale neighborhoods along the bay, St. Pete offers a range of options for buyers seeking sophisticated, waterfront living.

“St. Pete is a city that's rapidly becoming a standout in the luxury market,” Felicia notes.“From the historic charm of Old Northeast to the modern luxury of waterfront condos in the Edge District, there's a unique appeal in every corner. The variety of high-end properties ensures that every client can find a home that truly reflects their lifestyle.”

A Heart for Philanthropy

While Felicia's professional achievements are impressive, her commitment to giving back is equally noteworthy. She has been a dedicated volunteer with the Dream Center, a non-profit organization that provides support and resources to underserved communities. Recognizing the potential for greater impact, Felicia visited Thailand 14 times to work with underprivileged children. Also in Thailand, Felicia was a first responder in the 2004 tsunami of Khoa Lok, providing needed support wherever necissary.

Felicia's philanthropic efforts extend to cancer research, a cause close to her heart. She participates in half marathons to raise funds and awareness, combining her passion for fitness with her desire to make a difference.

“Giving back is not just something I do-it's a part of who I am,” Felicia shares.“I'm grateful for the opportunities I've had in my career, and I believe it's my responsibility to use my platform to create positive change.”

Looking Ahead: A Vision for the Future

As Felicia continues to lead the charge in the luxury real estate market, her vision remains focused on innovation, excellence, and community impact. With the recent topping off of Art House St. Pete's external construction, she is poised to add another milestone to her already remarkable career.

“Each project represents a new opportunity to push the boundaries of what's possible,” she says.“I'm passionate about selling spaces that inspire and connect people with homes that elevate their lifestyles.”

About Felicia A. Doring

Felicia A. Doring is a distinguished leader in luxury real estate with over 15 years of experience specializing in new construction development sales. Born in Australia, Felicia's global journey has taken her from Tokyo to Miami and St. Petersburg, where she has been instrumental in projects totaling more than $1 billion in sales. Currently serving as the Director of Sales for Art House St. Pete, Felicia is known for her record-breaking achievements, philanthropic efforts, and passion for design and real estate excellence.

