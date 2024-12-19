Azerbaijan Career Development Forum 2024: Shaping Future Workforce Skills

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The State Employment Agency under the of and Social Protection of the Population is holding the "Azerbaijan Career Development Forum 2024," Azernews reports.

The forum will discuss successful career development outcomes in Azerbaijan and globally, along with global trends, modern approaches, and key criteria for building effective and teaching mechanisms in education. The importance of skill development for the labor will also be addressed.

The of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Sahil Babayev, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Chair of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade, and other guests will participate in the event.

The forum will also feature joint discussions, Q&A sessions, and group meetings, making it one of the most advanced career development initiatives in Azerbaijan.