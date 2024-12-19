Azerbaijan Career Development Forum 2024: Shaping Future Workforce Skills
Date
12/19/2024 3:09:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of labor and
Social Protection of the Population is holding the "Azerbaijan
Career Development Forum 2024," Azernews
reports.
The forum will discuss successful career development outcomes in
Azerbaijan and globally, along with global trends, modern
approaches, and key criteria for building effective learning and
teaching mechanisms in education. The importance of skill
development for the labor market will also be addressed.
The Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population,
Sahil Babayev, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Chair of
the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade, and other guests
will participate in the event.
The forum will also feature joint discussions, Q&A sessions,
and group meetings, making it one of the most advanced career
development initiatives in Azerbaijan.
