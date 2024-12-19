Cafe Blaze Kills 11 People In Vietnam - Police

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- A horrific fire broke out at a cafe in Hanoi, killing 11 people and two others in a suspected arson attack, Vietnamese reported Thursday.

The fire erupted late Wednesday, trapping several people inside the building, as rescue teams rushed to the scene and save seven people, two of whom were hospitalized, and recovered 11 bodies, Vietnamnet Newspaper reported, citing a Hanoi police press release.

Preliminary investigations showed that the fire was deliberate, and police arrested a 50-year-old suspect who allegedly entered the cafe and got into a dispute with staff members.

The suspect then purchased gasoline, poured it near motorcycles at the cafe, and set the place ablaze, causing the fire to spread rapidly throughout the building, according to the release.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh directed a thorough investigation into the accident and strict action be taken against any violations.

He emphasized the importance of fire prevention and law enforcement to ensure public safety, particularly during the upcoming holiday season, while offering condolences to the victims' families.

This tragic fire comes a year after six individuals, including four police officers, were jailed following a catastrophic fire that killed 32 people, raising serious concerns about safety standards. Thousands of cafes were consequently shut down due poor safety regulations. (end)

