Milk Packaging Market Study, Trends, Segmentation, Detailed Analysis And Forecast By 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global milk packaging size was valued at $40,012.10 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $66.0 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.69% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in awareness among consumers and rise in consumption of flavored milk are the factors that drive the growth of the milk packaging industry. However, fluctuating raw material prices hinder the market growth.Request Sample Report:Milk packaging is expected to witness the highest growth in the future, owing to high demand for flavored milk and rise in consumption of packaged food especially in the developing countries that will promote the milk packaging market share in food packaging industry. Furthermore, urbanization and surge in demand for eco-friendly milk packaging materials are expected to boost the market growth. The plastic segment accounted for around one-third of the global milk packaging market size, in terms of volume, in 2020. The demand for milk packaging increased in the recent years, due to response to perennial modifications in packaging industry. Thus, increase in requirement of high-tech milk packaging materials and rise in adoption of new & eco-friendly materials have fueled the demand for milk packaging across the globe.The pouch segment accounted for more than half of the global milk packaging industry in 2021. Milk packaging establishes an important link between milk manufacturer and consumer for systematic and secure delivery of milk through different stages of storage, transport, and distribution.Milk packaging has gained a prominent position in overall distribution process, owing to rapid growth in the global economy and improvements in the standard of living of people.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50%: ...se-optionsThe milk packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, material, and region. Depending on packaging type, it is categorized into cups, cans, bottles, pouches, and others. According to material, it is classified into glass, plastic, metal, paperboard, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The major companies profiled in the report include Tetra Pack, Amcor Limited, Indevco, Evergreen Packaging, Elopak, Ball Corporation, Clondalkin Group Holdings, Blue Ridge Paper Products, Crown Holdings, and CKS Packaging.Purchase Enquiry: ...quiry/2553Trending Reports:Global Food Packaging Equipment MarketGlobal Fresh Sea Food Packaging MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

