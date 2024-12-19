NATO announces Ukraine command in Germany starts operations

(MENAFN) announced on Wednesday that its new Ukraine command, located in Germany, has officially started operations. This marks a significant step in the military alliance's support for Ukraine, with General Christopher G. Cavoli, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, expressing that the establishment of the command is a positive development for both Ukraine and NATO.



The newly established NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) in Wiesbaden will now assume responsibilities previously held by the US and other international organizations. General Cavoli emphasized that the work of NSATU is aimed at strengthening Ukraine, which in turn strengthens NATO's position and its ability to safeguard the security and prosperity of its 1 billion citizens across Europe and North America.



The new command will be staffed by 700 personnel from NATO member countries and will take over the management of weapons deliveries and training programs for Ukrainian forces. This change comes as NATO absorbs the responsibilities of a smaller US-led mission, the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine (SAG-U), which has been coordinating support since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.



The creation of the NSATU command was approved by NATO leaders during their Washington summit in July. The command will handle the provision, transfer, and repair of military equipment vital to Ukraine’s operations and coordinate training in allied countries. It will also work toward ensuring that Ukraine’s military is fully interoperable with NATO, aligning with the alliance's standards.

MENAFN19122024000045015839ID1109010431