Ukraine to undergo NATO audit of military education program in October 2025 for accreditation

(MENAFN) In October 2025, specialists will conduct an institutional audit of Ukraine's education program. After this audit, Ukraine will be able to apply for accreditation of its professional military education courses in accordance with NATO criteria. In line with Ukrinform, this was stated by the of Defense's press service.



“Ukraine will not only enhance the training quality of its military but also ensure the interoperability of its with those of the Alliance. This will create opportunities for military personnel from NATO member states to receive training in Ukraine,” said Representative Minister of Defense, Brigadier General of Justice Serhii Melnyk, who supervises military-focused education and science within the ministry.



The improvement of Ukraine’s army education program correspond to NATO standards was lately spoken among a Defense and Security Committee conference at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.



Volodymyr Mirnenko, Director of the Department of Military Education and Science at the Ministry of Defense, announced achievements and plans for transforming army education being enforced under the NATO DEEP (Defense Education Enhancement Program).



