Heathrow Airport to invest USD3B to enhance facilities, improve passenger experience

(MENAFN) Heathrow Airport revealed plans for a significant of nearly $3 billion aimed at enhancing its facilities and improving the overall passenger experience. This announcement was made on Wednesday, highlighting the airport's commitment to both modernization and environmental sustainability.



The investment, which will be allocated over the next two years, is part of Heathrow’s broader strategy to reduce its carbon footprint and support decarbonization efforts. Additionally, the funds are expected to create new business opportunities, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UK, as the airport undertakes a variety of projects.



Key areas of focus for the investment include upgrading all terminals, which will help enhance the efficiency and quality of services offered to passengers. The airport plans to improve facilities that are essential for a smooth travel experience, such as baggage handling systems and other operational areas that ensure timely arrivals.



These efforts are part of Heathrow’s ongoing commitment to provide a world-class airport experience while also supporting the UK’s economic growth. The extensive upgrades are set to benefit travelers, local businesses, and the broader aviation industry as the airport continues to evolve in the coming years.

MENAFN19122024000045015839ID1109010426