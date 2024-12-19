Arab Parliament Speaker Praises Qatar's Role In Strengthening Joint Arab Action

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Speaker of the Arab Parliament H E Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi has congratulated the leadership, and people of the State of Qatar, on the occasion of its National Day, which is marked on December 18.

On this occasion, he praised the sincere efforts made by the State of Qatar, led by Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in supporting Arab cooperation and strengthening the path of joint Arab action and its firm positions towards just Arab issues.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament also praised the comprehensive development achievements made by the State of Qatar in all fields, wishing the State of Qatar, its wise leadership and its people further progress and prosperity.