One Civilian Killed, Two Wounded In Kherson Region Due To Russian Strikes
12/19/2024 2:10:21 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out artillery, air, and ballistic missile strikes on Kherson region, resulting in the death of one civilian and injuries to two others.
Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
Russian forces targeted residential areas in the settlements across the region, damaging three apartment buildings and 11 private houses. They also destroyed a gas pipeline, a utility building, and private vehicles.
As a result of the attacks, one person was killed, and two others were wounded.
As reported, efforts continue to return children from temporarily occupied areas of Kherson, with six more successfully brought back.
