Argentina Defies Economic Odds: $17 Billion Trade Surplus in 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a year marked by global economic challenges, Argentina has achieved a remarkable feat. The country has amassed a $17.198 billion trade surplus in the first eleven months of 2024. This unexpected success story emerges against a backdrop of domestic recession.



The National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC) reports a significant shift in trade dynamics. Exports surged by 18.1%, reaching $72.642 billion. Meanwhile, imports declined by 20.2%, totaling $55.444 billion. This divergence has reshaped Argentina's economic landscape.



Key sectors drove this export boom . Primary products led with a 26.6% increase, followed by agricultural manufactures at 23.5%. Even fuel and energy exports rose by 19.9%. These figures highlight Argentina's strategic focus on its core strengths.







Import reductions were equally strategic. Fuel and lubricant imports plummeted by 49.8%. Only automotive vehicles saw an increase, rising by 43.5%. This selective approach aims to protect and stimulate domestic industries.



November's data reinforces this trend. Exports jumped 31.6% year-on-year, while imports fell 4.3%. Specific products like crude soybean oil, corn, and gold played crucial roles in this growth.



Economy Minister Luis Caputo emphasized the significance of these results. This marks the twelfth consecutive month of trade surplus, a streak unseen in recent years.



Furthermore, Argentina's economy is experiencing a notable shift , reporting a 3.9% growth in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter.



This growth is a welcome change after three quarters of decline, but the annual data tells a more complex story. The GDP has dropped by 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. However, this is an improvement over analysts' predictions of a 2.6% contraction.



