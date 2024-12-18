Mumbai Boat Accident: Indian Navy Admits THIS Caused The Crash Killing 13 PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Aid 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai Boat Capsize: At least 13 people died and two are critically after a Navy craft crashed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday. According to the Mumbai police, the deceased included seven men, four women and two children. The ferry was carrying from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular destination.

Mumbai Boat Accident LIVE Here are 10 points to know

1. In a statement, the Navy said, a Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with passenger ferry Neel Kamal off Karanja near Mumbai.

2. Citing an official, PTI reported that an FIR under relevant sections of the new criminal code BNS was registered at the Colaba police station in south Mumbai against the Navy speed boat driver and others responsible for the tragedy.



