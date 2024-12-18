(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Under the patronage of Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, of Fujairah, the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship, the first event in the Fujairah Equestrian Championships, will take place from December 19 to 21 at the Fujairah Fort Arena. The 2024 edition of the Fujairah Equestrian Championships also includes the Fujairah Dressage Championship on December 22 and the Fujairah Jumping Championship on December 27 to 29.

During a press held at Fujairah Fort, on December 17, the Higher Committee of Fujairah Equestrian Championships announced that the preparations to host the equestrian championships, which are popular in the region as well as globally, have been completed following months of intensive work.

The Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship, which will feature more than 300 Arabian horses from stables and equestrian federations worldwide, is poised to attract a large number of audiences from within the UAE and abroad. The competitions will be judged by a distinguished panel of Arab and international experts.





His Excellency Dr Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Fujairah Equestrian Championships, underlined that the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship is held under the generous patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah. The championship, he said, aims to highlight equestrian sports, their significance in Arab cultural heritage, and the importance of promoting and preserving these sports for future generations while showcasing them to the world.

H.E. Dr Al Zeyoudi said:“The total prize for the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship amounts to AED 4 million, in addition to the prestigious Golden Sword of Fujairah award. In addition, one of the sponsors of the event is also offering 20 travel tickets to Egypt as part of a raffle draw for attendees.”

He also remarked that the Higher Committee is all set to host the championship, and the stables, breeders, and owners of Arabian horses will showcase the rarest and the most beautiful breeds of Arabian horses during the event. H.E. Dr Al Zeyoudi also said that some of the most celebrated colts that have achieved top rankings in international equestrian competitions will participate in this year's Fujairah Equestrian Championships, solidifying Fujairah's position as a premier destination for breeders and horse owners during the UAE and Gulf equestrian seasons.

For his part, Ali Musabbah Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman, Higher Committee of Fujairah Equestrian Championships, said:“Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship continues to grow, attracting participants from across the Arab region and beyond. Moreover, the championship seeks to honour Arabian horses as a timeless symbol in Arab history and preserve and promote the UAE's rich cultural heritage that has stood the test of time across generations. The three championships that are part of this year's Fujairah Equestrian Championships are expected to attract significant attention and attendance from riders, equestrian enthusiasts, horse and stable owners and breeders from within and outside the UAE.”

Yousif Al Ali, CEO, Etihad Water and Electricity, said:“Etihad Water and Electricity is proud to support the Fujairah Equestrian Championships, held under the esteemed patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah. This partnership underscores our dedication to preserving traditions that celebrate our rich culture and heritage and upholding the values of courage, chivalry, and nobility deeply rooted in our identity. Moreover, we remain steadfast in our commitment to corporate social responsibility, reinforcing our role as an integral part of society and a key driver of development across various sectors.”

Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), said that EAHS is proud to play a pivotal role in another edition of the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship, which is one of the most significant equestrian events in the UAE. He added,“We believe that this year's edition, featuring more than 300 horses, will showcase record-breaking participation and performances, strengthening Fujairah's and the UAE's unwavering passion and dedication to the equestrian tradition.”

For his part, Abdelaziz Al Marzooqi, Executive Manager, Dubai Arabian Stud, said:“We are delighted to collaborate with the Fujairah Equestrian Championships, which is continually enhancing its standing on the global equestrian stage with each edition, as a strategic partner. These championships have attracted the attention of equestrian enthusiasts from around the world. We firmly believe that the 2024 edition, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, will be an aesthetically pleasing, authentic, and exciting event celebrating tradition and beauty.”