SYNERGIZE 6-YEAR KICKOFF CELEBRATION: A NIGHT OF CONNECTION AND IMPACT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Synergize: Redefining Networking in Carmel, Indiana

Synergize connects professionals who want to build meaningful connections and make an impact.

Synergize creates "Ripples of Impact" with Prevail Inc. at The 4:30 Meetup

Annual Kickoff Event Set for January 28, 2025, at Nexus Impact Center in Indianapolis

- Megan Daggett, Membership & Public Relations Coordinator at Synergize

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Synergize, the professional networking organization built on the philosophy of "Relationships Over Everything," is thrilled to announce its Six-Year Kickoff Event, set to be the most memorable gathering in its history. Taking place on January 28, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Nexus Impact Center, this celebration promises to honor the accomplishments of 2024 while unveiling ambitious plans for 2025.

This evening will include food and drinks, networking opportunities, and an inspiring program that celebrates Synergize's impact on the community. The event will feature over a dozen local nonprofits, providing attendees an opportunity to connect directly with these organizations and learn how they can contribute to their missions. In addition, all Synergize sponsors will be on-site, offering insights into their businesses and demonstrating the power of relationships built through Synergize.

A Night of Celebration and Community Impact

The evening will include:

.Networking (5:30 PM - 6:30 PM): Meet and mingle with Synergize members, sponsors, and representatives from local nonprofits.

.Program Highlights:

.A celebration of Synergize's accomplishments in 2024.

.Exciting announcements about plans for 2025.

.The reveal of the eleven nonprofits selected to benefit from the 2025 4:30 Meetups, as determined by community voting.

Transforming the Networking Space

Synergize isn't just a networking organization; it's a movement redefining what it means to connect professionally. Unlike traditional networking groups that focus on exchanging business cards, Synergize believes in building authentic friendships first. These relationships often lead to organic business opportunities, but the focus is always on creating genuine connections that transcend transactions.

This innovative model has allowed Synergize to thrive, creating a community of purpose-driven professionals who are committed to making an impact. Members often reflect on how the organization has enriched their lives-not just through business growth but through the lasting relationships they've built along the way.

Synergize: Building Ripples of Impact

The philosophy of“Relationships Over Everything” is central to Synergize's mission. This guiding principle extends beyond the members themselves, creating“Ripples of Impact” that touch the entire community. Victor Figlin, lifelong Synergize Member and co-founder of Indy Auto Man Car Dealership has truly encompassed the Relationships Over Everything model as he has embraced and grown into a relationship-forward community. Through Synergize, Figlin and Indy Auto Man have been helping families without transportation get vehicles, as well as assisting them with car insurance and gas expenses to help them get back on their feet.

Every Synergize 4:30 Meetup is paired with a local nonprofit, allowing members to give back in meaningful ways. In 2024 alone, Synergize worked with a dozen nonprofits, including Prevail Inc., Purposeful Living, and Allies Inc., helping these organizations gain visibility and support. The January Kickoff Event will feature representatives from all the nonprofits supported throughout the year, giving attendees a chance to learn more about their missions and impact.

Celebrating Six Years of Growth and Connection

Founded six years ago, Synergize began with a vision to fill a gap in professional relationships. Arron Stanton saw a disconnect between people in the workplace and was determined to create an environment where authentic relationships and aligned efforts could thrive.

Today, Synergize is a vibrant community of professionals from diverse industries, all united by a shared commitment to purpose and impact. Membership ensures there's a place for everyone-from young professionals to seasoned leaders-to join and grow within the community.

As part of the Six-Year Kickoff Event, Synergize will unveil a new member experience featuring updates to membership levels, event restructuring, and the addition of community groups designed to encourage both business and personal growth. These groups will focus on themes such as:

.Business Development

.Personal Health and Wellness

.Social Activities

“These community groups will deepen relationships among members while providing valuable tools for growth,” Stanton explained.“It's all part of our mission to create a space where relationships drive real impact.”

The Power of Membership

A membership in Synergize goes beyond professional networking-it's an invitation to build lasting connections and“do life” alongside like-minded individuals. Members gain access to exclusive perks, including:

.Social and educational community groups that encourage growth in specific areas.

.The ability to add a spouse to their membership.

.Personalized connections with other business leaders.

.A detailed biography and member directory to continue building relationships beyond events.

Event Details at a Glance

.What: Synergize Six-Year Kickoff Event

.When: January 28, 2025, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

.Where: Nexus Impact Center, 9511 Angola Ct UNIT 200, Indianapolis, IN 4626, second floor, West entrance.

.Tickets: $49. (Available at synergizeindy/the-6-year-kickoff/)

.Food & Drinks: Provided at the event.

Why Attend:

.Celebrate Synergize's 2024 accomplishments.

.Preview exciting plans for 2025.

.Meet over a dozen local nonprofits.

.Network with Synergize sponsors and members.

.Witness the announcement of 2025 charity placements.

.Experience the power of“Relationships Over Everything.”

An Invitation to Grow

The Six-Year Kickoff isn't just a celebration-it's an opportunity to join a movement. Whether you're a local entrepreneur, corporate executive, or nonprofit leader, Synergize is a welcome place to experience the differences of a relationship-driven community.

To learn more about Synergize, visit synergizeindy.

Synergize is more than a networking group; it's a catalyst for meaningful change in one's personal and professional life.

Create meaningful connections in Carmel.

About Synergize

Synergize is a membership community dedicated to fostering authentic relationships and creating positive change. Founded on the principle of“Relationships Over Everything,” Synergize connects professionals who want to build meaningful connections and make an impact. By aligning efforts and sharing resources, members create thriving businesses, purposeful lives, and united communities.

Megan Daggett

Membership and Public Relations Coordinator at Synergize

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.