is investigating potential violations of the securities laws involving

Sezzle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL ) resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

THE COMPANY: Sezzle is a financial technology company located in Minneapolis, operating in the U.S. and Canada. It provides a payment platform that allows shoppers to make purchases with interest-free installment plans at participating online retailers.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING: On December 18, 2024, Hindenburg Research released a report titled, "Sezzle: A Failing 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Platform Playing Short-Term Tricks as Insiders Cash Out via Stock Sales and Margin Loans." The report expresses concerns about Sezzle's sustainability, highlighting risky financial practices, a declining customer and merchant base, insider stock sales, and questionable subscription practices.

The Company borrows at high interest rates to offer loans to high-risk consumers, resulting in increased credit losses. Since 2021, the number of active merchants on its platform has decreased by 51%, and its customer base has dropped by 20%. Meanwhile, Company insiders have sold $71 million in stock, and the CEO has pledged $542 million in shares as collateral for a margin loan, representing ~30% of the Company's total shares.

While subscriptions now comprise a larger portion of revenue, customer complaints indicate unauthorized enrollments. With nearly 1,000 complaints and a low 1.1-star rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Hindenburg Research questions Sezzle's long-term viability.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

