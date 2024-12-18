Black Men To Drive Policy And Unity At Inaugural Black Male Agenda Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Wes Bellamy, National Public Policy Chairman of the 100 Black Men of America

Historic Gathering Seeks to Mobilize, Shape Policy, and Empower Leadership

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black men from across the nation, representing a diversity of backgrounds, professions, and organizations, will convene in Atlanta, Georgia, for the inaugural Black Male Policy and Agenda Summit on Saturday, January 4, 2025. This landmark event seeks to amplify Black male voices, foster unity, and create actionable policy objectives to drive change at the federal, state, and local levels.

“This summit is an opportunity for us to define a clear and intentional roadmap for advocacy and action,” said Dr. Wes Bellamy, National Public Policy Chairman of the 100 Black Men of America.“Black men must lead the charge in shaping policies that directly impact our families, communities, and futures.”

The summit will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., featuring dynamic sessions designed to encourage collaboration, establish policy goals, and craft actionable strategies for meaningful change.

“This moment represents a new Reconstruction of America,” said Gary Chambers, a renowned activist from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.“It's an opportunity to rethink and rebuild systems that have historically marginalized Black men. By uniting fresh ideas with bold leadership, we can lead the charge in building a more equitable and inclusive future.”

Dr. Jamal Bryant, Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, emphasized the importance of the summit as a platform for solutions.“Black men have always been catalysts for change in America. Yet, we remain underrepresented in positions of power. This summit is more than just a conversation-it's a transformative call to action. It's time to turn discussions into solutions that uplift our communities and honor the resilience and leadership embedded in our legacy.”

There is no cost to attend but participants are responsible for their travel and accommodation arrangements. Click here to register and learn more.

