Russia Has Sent 100,000 More Soldiers To Fight In Ukraine This Year - Cinc Syrskyi

The intensity of the war unleashed by Russia continues to grow, both in terms of scale and number of enemy troops. Thus, this year, 100,000 more Russian fought on Ukrainian soil.

the Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said this in an interview with Le Monde .

“The intensity of the war continues to grow, both in terms of scale and number of troops,” he said, adding that the situation is very tense along all 1,130 kilometers of the front line.

The Commander-in-Chief said that the Russians continue to increase the size of their army.

“This year, according to our estimates, there are 100,000 more Russian soldiers on Ukrainian soil,” Syrskyi said.

In his opinion, the tactics of the use of troops have been influenced by the confrontation of technologies, so the army must constantly ask questions about how it is fighting the war.

“The conflict has reached such a technological level, with drones, that we can talk about the confrontation of technology as well as the confrontation of the armed forces,” the general said.

According to Syrskyi, the enemy's tactic is to use a large number of Russian troops to break down Ukrainian defenses, and to destroy infrastructure with missile and drone strikes on cities.

Ukrainian forces fighting along 1,170-kilometer front:names hottest sectors

“We have a strategy for defense in the face of aggression from an enemy that is superior in military strength, weapons and soldiers. Our main task in order to protect ourselves is to inflict maximum losses on the battlefield and to destroy the enemy's military potential deep in its territory,” Syrskyi said.

The Defense Forces are fighting on the 1,170-kilometer front: Syrskyi named the hottest spots . The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, the Russian army is also intensifying its offensive in the Kursk region.