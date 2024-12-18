Orban Responds To Zelensky's Statement About Mediators In Relations With Trump
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks that he does not need mediators in his relations with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Hungarian Prime Minister posted the corresponding statement on the social Network X .
"We will not respond to any provocation. There is a ceasefire proposal on the table. Take it or leave it. It's your responsibility," Orban wrote.
As reported earlier, on December
Read also: Orban
17, President Zelensky stated that he does not require intermediaries in communicating with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and that there are "various politicians who are using this for self-promotion." In this context, he mentioned Hungarian Prime Minister Orban.
, Putin discuss Ukraine
Earlier, on December
11, Orban held a phone conversation with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed Ukraine.
