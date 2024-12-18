عربي


Orban Responds To Zelensky's Statement About Mediators In Relations With Trump

12/18/2024 3:11:06 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks that he does not need mediators in his relations with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Hungarian Prime Minister posted the corresponding statement on the social Network X .

"We will not respond to any provocation. There is a ceasefire proposal on the table. Take it or leave it. It's your responsibility," Orban wrote.

As reported earlier, on December
17, President Zelensky stated that he does not require intermediaries in communicating with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and that there are "various politicians who are using this for self-promotion." In this context, he mentioned Hungarian Prime Minister Orban.

Read also: Orban , Putin discuss Ukraine

Earlier, on December
11, Orban held a phone conversation with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed Ukraine.

