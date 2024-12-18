Only Ukrainians To Decide When To Start Peace Talks UK Defense Secretary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine, as the nation fighting against Russian aggression, holds the sole authority to decide when to begin negotiations to resolve the conflict.

This was stated by the

UK Secretary of State for Defense John Healey in a brief intervie with Ukrinform during his visit to Kyiv on December

18.

When asked whether the incoming U.S. administration will be able to stop the war in Ukraine, Healey responded: "It's Ukrainians that are fighting, it's Ukrainians that decide when to start talking."

He emphasized that the UK has a duty to support Ukraine in its struggle and expressed confidence that this commitment will continue in the future.

The minister assured that the UK will stand by Ukraine: "Our duty – and we will do so – is to stand by Ukraine while you fight. We'll stand by Ukraine while you talk. And most importantly, if the fighting stops, our support will continue."

Healey announced that the UK is stepping up its military aid to Ukraine with a new assistance package that includes marine drones, air defense systems, and artillery.

Furthermore, he stated that the defense ministries of the UK and Ukraine are currently working together to develop plans for sustained support throughout 2025.

As previously reported, UK Defense Secretary John Healey said that Western leaders are not intimidated by Putin's nuclear rhetoric. Continued support for Ukraine sends a clear signal to the Kremlin that Russia cannot win this war.

It was recently reported that Keith Kellogg, a candidate for the position of U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia in Donald Trump's administration, plans to visit Kyiv and several other European capitals in January.

According to informed sources cited by Reuters, Kellogg does not intend to visit Moscow during this trip, which is scheduled shortly after the New Year.

Previously, Kellogg expressed hope that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could be resolved in the coming months and did not rule out "unconventional" approaches.

Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak believes that negotiations for a sustainable peace will only begin when Russia no longer has the resources to continue the war.