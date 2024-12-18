US Pres. Says No Sense Of Danger On Drone Sightings Across The US

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden insisted on Wednesday that there is "no sense of danger" surrounding the mysterious spate of drone sightings across the US.

"Nothing nefarious apparently, but they're checking it all out," he told reporters at the White House on Tuesday amid growing public demands for an explanation. "We're following this closely, but so far no sense of danger."

"There's a lot of drones authorized up there. I think one started it and they all, everybody wanted to get in the deal."

In recent days, the US Department of Energy and other officials have already shut down one theory linking the drone sightings to a supposed search for missing radioactive material.

The link between the alleged drone sightings and radioactive material stemmed from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission issuing an alert on Dec. 5 that stated a piece of medical equipment used for cancer scans had been "lost in transit" three days prior.

The mayor of Belleville, New Jersey, Michael Melham further stoked these theories during an appearance on Fox TV's "Good Day New York" on Tuesday, saying, of the drone sightings, "What might they be looking for? Maybe that's radioactive material."

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also issued a warning to New Jersey residents, urging them not to shoot down or shine lasers at suspected drones flying overhead.

The bureau, along with state police, noted an increase of pilots being hit in the eyes with lasers, after those on the ground have mistaken planes for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS's).

"There is also a concern with people possibly firing weapons at what they believe to be a UAS," the agency added in a statement.

Members of Congress were briefed on the potential origins of the drones in a classified House Intelligence Committee meeting on Tuesday by Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Major General Pat Ryder.

Officials continue to brush off claims that the UAS's are linked with anything more clandestine, with Ryder telling reporters: "Completely understand the concerns, completely will reinforce we're taking it seriously."

Last Monday, US President-elect Donald Trump nevertheless insisted at a press conference that "something strange is going on" and claimed government officials "don't want to tell the people" what's happening. "I think they'd be better off saying what it is," Trump said.

"Our military knows and our president knows, and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense," Trump added. (end)

