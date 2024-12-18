Whitman-Walker Institute Condemns Ban Targeting Transgender Medical Care For Military Families

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, passed the FY25 National Defense Authorization Act, which bans military families from accessing the medical care their transgender children need. This ban is a betrayal of our nation's promise to our military families and an escalation of on the families of transgender young people nationwide.

Dr. Kellan Baker, Executive Director of Whitman-Walker Institute,

said:



Continue Reading

This bill sets a dangerous precedent by withholding medically necessary health care as a matter of politics.

Post thi

"This (FY25 National Defense Authorization Act) bill sets a dangerous precedent by withholding medically necessary health care as a matter of politics. It is disheartening that Congress has decided politicians know better than families and healthcare providers when it comes to medical care for transgender youth.

Decades of scientific research show that individualized, age-appropriate medical care improves mental health and quality of life for transgender people. Every major medical association, including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Psychological Association, recognizes the necessity of this care for transgender people and acknowledges the vital role of medical care and social support in ensuring that transgender youth can thrive.

This provision undermines our national security and will harm transgender youth. Everyone, including the families of our nation's servicemembers, deserves access to the health care they need."

Whitman-Walker Institute

is a research and policy organization that works to ensure policy is guided by rigorous, real-world evidence. The Institute is affiliated with

Whitman-Walker Health , a Federally Qualified Health Center that has served patients and their families in Washington, D.C. and beyond for more than 50 years. More information can be found at:

.

SOURCE Whitman-Walker Institute

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED