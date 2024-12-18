Colombia: Trade Deficit Widens As The Peso (COP) Remains Under Pressure

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Quasar Elizundia, Expert Research Strategist at Pepperstone.

"In a global economic context marked by the anticipation of Reserve (Fed) decisions and the constant evaluation of local macroeconomic data, the Colombian peso is under pressure against the US dollar.

The upcoming Fed rate decision, with a widely expected 25-basis-point hike, is the main focus of markets. However, the key lies in the 2025 rate projections shared by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. A dovish message could provide temporary relief for the Colombian peso, easing exchange rate pressures. Conversely, a hawkish stance by the Fed would further strengthen the dollar, intensifying the strain on the local currency and creating potential adverse effects on the Colombian economy. The Fed's rhetoric will be critical for the peso's short-term behavior.

The recent report from DANE reveals a challenging trade scenario. Colombia's trade deficit widened to USD 1.419 billion in October 2024, a significant increase compared to USD 1.224 billion in the same month last year. This rise is largely driven by a 6.6% increase in imports, which reached USD 5.731 billion. While the dynamism of domestic demand, reflected in the growth of food and beverage imports, may signal economic vitality, it also raises concerns about sustainability if exports fail to show stronger growth.

An analysis of the figures highlights a worrying reliance on imports, especially from key countries like the United States and China. This dependency increases Colombia's vulnerability to a stronger dollar. In October, Colombian exports grew by a modest 3.8% year-on-year, reaching USD 4.311 billion, a growth insufficient to offset the larger rise in imports. While the 34.8% growth in agricultural shipments, driven by coffee, flowers, and fruits, and the 7.8% increase in manufactured goods are positive, greater efforts are needed to expand the export basket and address imbalances caused by import dependency.

Looking ahead, there is significant uncertainty surrounding future monetary policy decisions, both from the Fed and the Central Bank of Colombia. Although inflation shows signs of deceleration and economic growth remains relatively resilient, the expectation of a 50-basis-point rate cut by the Colombian Central Bank could place additional pressure on the peso, especially amid a continuously strengthening dollar. The interplay between local and international monetary policies will be crucial for assessing currency risks.

In summary, the Colombian peso faces a period of volatility and uncertainty. The evolution of Fed monetary policy, the behavior of the global dollar, and the need to strengthen Colombia's export sector are key factors for the future of the local currency and the country's economic stability."

