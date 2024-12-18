Americans Could Save $250 Million Filling Up With Unleaded 88 This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA

projected last week that 107 million Americans will by car for the holidays this year. Based on this data, Growth Energy, the nation's largest biofuel trade association, estimates that U.S. consumers could collectively save up to $250 million in costs this holiday season if they were to choose Unleaded 88 (also called E15)-a fuel blend made with 15% homegrown bioethanol.

"The more American biofuel blended into gasoline, the more cost savings, and the better it is for the environment," said Growth Energy CEO Emily

Skor. "Unleaded 88 is approved for use in more than 96% of cars on the road today and, on average, can retail for 10-30 cents less per gallon than standard fuel. Consumers can save their money for other expenses and pay less at the pump by choosing Unleaded 88 whenever they fill up during the holidays this year."

Apart from the cost savings, Unleaded 88 is also a critical part of establishing American energy dominance because it reduces our dependence on foreign oil. It also promotes cleaner air, reducing smog-forming pollutants and lowering emissions of particulate matter by up to 50% compared to gasoline.

Travelers can plan their road trip and locate gas stations selling Unleaded 88 and other higher ethanol blends using the

Get Biofuel Fuel Finder . To date, Americans have driven more than 130 billion miles on Unleaded 88.

About Unleaded 88/E15

Unleaded 88 (also known as E15) is a fuel blend made of gasoline and 15% bioethanol. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved its use in all cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) made in model year 2001 and newer-representing more than 96% of all vehicles on the road today. Unleaded 88/E15 can be found at over 3,700 gas stations in 33 states and is legal for sale in every state except California. Last summer drivers saved 10 to 30 cents per gallon by filling up with Unleaded 88 compared to regular, or E10. In some areas, Unleaded 88 saved drivers as much as a dollar per gallon at the pump.

Learn more about Unleaded 88/E15 here .

Media Contact:

Jake Barron

(202) 545-4000

[email protected]

SOURCE Growth Energy

