Georg Riedl succeeds the late Hannes Androsch as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AT&S AG

18.12.2024 / 17:47 CET/CEST

Leoben – After the passing of its Chairman Hannes Androsch, the Supervisory Board of AT&S AG appointed Georg Riedl, previously First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, as the successor of Mr.

Androsch at its meeting on December 18, 2024. Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell will be Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board. The social scientist and economist has been a member of the Supervisory Board of AT&S AG since July 4, 2019.

Georg Riedl was initially appointed to the Supervisory Board of AT&S AG on May 28, 1999. He is an attorney in the law firm Frotz Riedl Rechtsanwälte, focusing on business, trade, company and tax law, mergers and acquisitions, private foundations and contract law. In addition to chairing the Supervisory Board of AT&S AG, Georg Riedl is also a member of the supervisory boards of Österreichische Salinen AG, Schrack Seconet, European Trans Energy GmbH, Wiesenthal Autohandels AG and several private foundations.

Regarding the search for a new CEO, the Supervisory Board is currently in the middle of the selection process. A decision is expected to be made at the beginning of the coming year.







AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions AT&S is a leading global manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and printed circuit boards. AT&S industrializes leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive & Aerospace, Industrial and Medical and high-performance computing for VR and AI applications. AT&S has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). A new high-end production site for IC substrates is currently being established in Malaysia (Kulim). In Leoben, a European competence center including series production for IC substrate technologies is being built. Both sites will start production in the financial year 2024/25. The company currently employs 13,500 people. For further information please visit









