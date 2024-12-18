India Emerges As Global Telecom Player With Indigenous 4G Systems: Scindia

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 18 (KNN) Union Jyotiraditya Scindia has highlighted significant progress in India's telecommunications sector, emphasising the government's commitment to developing indigenous technological capabilities and reducing foreign equipment dependence.

In a recent interview with ANI, Scindia outlined key developments that position India as a growing global player in infrastructure and manufacturing.

The has successfully developed its own telecommunications system, becoming the fifth country worldwide to achieve this milestone.

By choosing to create an indigenous solution rather than relying on foreign equipment, India has demonstrated its technological prowess.

State-owned entities like C-Dot and private companies such as Tejas Networks and TCS have been instrumental in developing core 4G systems, network infrastructure, and integration technologies.

Productivity-linked incentive (PLI) schemes have been crucial in driving this transformation. These initiatives have attracted 42 companies, with nearly 4,000 crore rupees invested in the sector.

The results have been substantial, generating an additional 65,000 crore rupees in revenue, 13,800 crore rupees in exports, and creating approximately 25,000 new jobs.

Mobile phone manufacturing has seen remarkable growth under the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) vision.

The country has dramatically increased its annual production from 5 crore to 33 crore units, positioning itself as the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer globally.

This represents a significant shift from a time when 90 per cent of mobile phones were imported.

Looking forward, the government plans to establish a dedicated telecom manufacturing zone, similar to Special Economic Zones.

After completing the deployment of 100,000 BSNL towers by April-May, the next phase will involve upgrading to 5G technology and software systems.

Minister Scindia emphasised that these developments are a direct result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic leadership in transforming India's telecommunications landscape.

(KNN Bureau)