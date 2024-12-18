Number Of Malnourished Children 20Pc Down In Panjsher

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PARAKH (Pajhwok): The number of children suffering from malnutrition in central Panjshir province has decreased by nearly 20 percent during the first nine months of this year compared to the same period last year.

However, the number of deaths caused by malnutrition has increased from 8 to 11.

Dr. Khwaja Aqa Ghafari, deputy director of the Public Department of Panjshir province, told Pajhwok Afghan News that in the first nine months of last year, 7,472 cases of malnutrition in children were recorded in the province.

However, this year, only 6,000 cases have been registered so far.

He added that in the first nine months of last year, there were eight deaths from malnutrition in children, but this number increased to 11 this year.

Dr. Ghafari attributed the reduction in the number of malnourished children in the province to increased awareness among families, the displacement of some impoverished families from Panjshir, and increased aid to those in need.

According to his information, there are currently 35 health centers across the province providing medical services to those suffering from malnutrition.

Dr. Mehria Ahmadi, a nutrition advisor at the 50-bed Rukh Hospital in Panjshir, also said that the number of malnourished children in the hospital had decreased compared to last year.

She added,“Last year, we admitted 11 to 12 malnourished children each month, but this year, the number decreased to six or seven per month.”

Families whose children suffer from malnutrition are calling for long-term employment opportunities and increased aid to needy families.

Mirwais, a resident of Dara district, whose three-year-old child is suffering from malnutrition, said,“My only source of income is farming, but it is not enough to meet my economic challenges. I ask the government to provide us with permanent job opportunities.”

Latifullah, a resident of Rukh district, whose four-year-old daughter is severely malnourished, also urged charitable organizations to increase support for needy families.

He urged the government to provide him with permanent employment. He explained that he was busy with farming, but was unable to meet his family's needs.

