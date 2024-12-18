Mbappe, Vinicius Score As Real Madrid Clinch FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

LUSAIL: European champions claimed the Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 after defeating Mexico's Pachuca 3-0 in front of 67,249 spectators at the Lusail on Wednesday night.



Kylian Mbappe, returning from injury after missing Real Madrid's La match against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, opened the scoring in the 37th minute. The French forward fired in from close range after being set up by Vinicius Junior, who was named Player of the Year in Doha just a day earlier.



Mbappe, who scored a memorable hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup final against Argentina at the same venue two years ago, was also involved in Real Madrid's second goal.

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward #7 Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his team's third goal from a penalty kick during the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final football match between Spain's Real Madrid and Mexico's Pachuca at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on December 18, 2024. (Photo by Karim Jaafar / AFP)



In the 53rd minute, he assisted Rodrygo, who doubled the lead with a shot from the edge of the box. The goal was confirmed after a VAR check, before Mbappe was substituted in the 62nd minute, making way for Brahim Diaz.



Vinicius Junior sealed the victory with a spot kick in 84th minute after Pachuca's Oussama Idrissi was penalised for a foul against Lucas Vazquez following a VAR check.

Real Madrid's players celebrate with their Brazilian forward #11 Rodrygo after he scored their second goal during the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final football match between Spain's Real Madrid and Mexico's Pachuca at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on December 18, 2024. (Photo by Karim Jaafar / AFP)



Although Pachuca fell short of winning the prestigious trophy, they will leave Qatar with two titles, having triumphed in the Derby of the Americas and the FIFA Challenger Cup, with victories over Brazil's Botafogo and Egypt's Al Ahly, respectively.



For Real Madrid, the victory marked their fourth title of the year, adding the Intercontinental Cup to their UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and Spanish Super Cup trophies.



In addition to the win, Carlo Ancelotti made history, becoming the most successful manager in Real Madrid's history with his 15th title, surpassing the legendary Miguel Munoz, who had won 14 trophies with the club between 1960 and 1974.