United States Mint Announces Designs For 2025 American Women Quarters™ Program Coins

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) is pleased to announce the designs for the fourth and final year of the American Women Quarters Program. Authorized by Public Law 116-330, this four-year program features coins with reverse (tails) designs emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of trailblazing American women. Since the beginning of the program in 2022, the Mint has issued five quarters annually, and the final five quarters will be issued in 2025. The ethnically, racially, and geographically diverse group of individuals honored through this program reflects a wide range of accomplishments and fields, including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts. The 2025 coins recognize the achievements of Ida B. Wells, Juliette Gordon Low, Dr. Vera Rubin, Stacey Park Milbern, and Althea Gibson.

“I am honored to announce the 2025 designs for the fourth and final year of the historic American Women's Quarters Program,” said U.S. Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson.“This program has recognized the remarkable legacies of these extraordinary she-roes. These beautiful American Women quarters will be in circulation for decades to come and continue to educate the American people on our incredible honorees.”

2025 Reverse Designs

The Secretary of the Treasury selected the final designs in accordance with the design selection process, which is available here . All reverse designs were created by Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designers and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artists. Images of the coins are available here .

Ida B. Wells

Designed by: Elana Hagler , AIP Designer

Sculpted by: Phebe Hemphill , Mint Medallic Artist

This design features Wells as she gazes courageously and proudly towards the future. Inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,”“E PLURIBUS UNUM,”“IDA B. WELLS,”“25 CENTS,”“JOURNALIST, SUFFRAGIST, CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST.”

Juliette Gordon Low

Designed by: Tom Hipschen , AIP Designer

Sculpted by: Eric David Custer , Mint Medallic Artist

This design depicts a likeness of Juliette Gordon Low next to the original Girl Scout Trefoil, which she designed and patented. The inscriptions“JULIETTE GORDON LOW” and“QUARTER DOLLAR,” are included within the design. Additional inscriptions are,“FOUNDER of GIRL SCOUTS of the UNITED STATES of AMERICA” and“E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

Dr. Vera Rubin

Designed by: Christina Hess , AIP Designer

Sculpted by: John P. McGraw , Mint Medallic Artist

This design features a profile of Dr. Vera Rubin gazing upward, smiling as she contemplates the cosmos. She is surrounded by a spiral galaxy and other celestial bodies. Inscriptions include“DR. VERA RUBIN,”“QUARTER DOLLAR,”“E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.” The additional inscription,“DARK MATTER," the invisible mass found in our galaxy, is inscribed at the bottom of the design.

Stacey Park Milbern

Designed by: Elana Hagler AIP Designer

Sculpted by: Craig A. Campbell , Mint Medallic Artist

This design depicts Milbern speaking to an audience. She places one hand near her trach while her right hand faces palm up in a gesture meant to evoke a genuine exchange of ideas and the building of allyship. Additional inscriptions are,“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,”“E PLURIBUS UNUM,”“QUARTER DOLLAR,”“DISABILITY JUSTICE,” and“STACEY PARK MILBERN.”

Althea Gibson

Designed by: Don Everhart , AIP Designer

Sculpted by: Renata Gordon , Mint Medallic Artist

This design portrays Althea Gibson with a racket in one hand and a ball in the other while standing confidently by a net on a tennis court as if in preparation before playing a match. Inscriptions: “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,”“E PLURIBUS UNUM,”“ALTHEA GIBSON,”“QUARTER DOLLAR,” and“TRAILBLAZING CHAMPION.”

Common Obverse (Heads) Design

The obverse design of all coins in the American Women Quarters Program is by Laura Gardin Fraser, one of the most prolific female sculptors of the early 20th century, whose works span the art and numismatic worlds. Fraser's design depicts a portrait of George Washington, which was originally composed and sculpted as a candidate to mark George Washington's 200th birthday. Though recommended for the 1932 quarter, then-Treasury Secretary Mellon ultimately selected the familiar John Flannigan design. Inscriptions are“LIBERTY,”“IN GOD WE TRUST,” and“2025.”

On-sale dates for products containing the 2025 American Women Quarters Program will be published on the Mint's Product Schedule here . When available, the Mint will accept orders at .

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792 and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals, and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:



Visit for information about the United States Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint's YouTube channel to view videos about the United States Mint.

Visit Subscriptions | US Mint to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and the monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents. Follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins

CONTACT: Public Affairs United States Mint 202-354-7222 ...