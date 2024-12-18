Open Angle Glaucoma Market Set To Grow Substantially Through 2032, Delveinsight Projects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Open Angle Glaucoma Forecast

Open Angle Glaucoma Market Forecast-2032 report offers an in-depth understanding of the forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024

DelveInsight's“Open Angle Glaucoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Open Angle Glaucoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Open Angle Glaucoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Open Angle Glaucoma Market Report:

.The Open Angle Glaucoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

.In October 2024, At the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2024 conference in Chicago, Illinois, findings from a Phase II study on the safety of Neurotech Pharmaceuticals' NT-501 encapsulated cell therapy, which secretes ciliary neurotrophic factor (CNTF), were presented. The study focused on neuroprotection in patients with glaucoma. Alexandria M. Dominguez, MS, a research assistant at the Byers Eye Institute at Stanford University, shared the results, which demonstrated that CNTF-secreting implants were well-tolerated by patients with primary open-angle glaucoma, with no severe adverse events reported.

.In April 2024, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving vision and quality of life through innovative therapies for conditions such as wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and other ocular diseases, has announced positive Phase 2 results for PAXTRAVA (travoprost intracameral implant or OTX-TIC) in treating patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

.In the 7MM, there were 17,280,267 cases of glaucoma overall in 2022. During the projected period (2023–2032), this number is expected to rise at a significant CAGR

.In the 7MM, there were 7,322,693 cases of diagnosed prevalent glaucoma in 2022. During the study period (2019–2032), there is predicted to be a considerable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of these cases

.With 2,251,283 cases estimated to be the highest diagnosed prevalence of Open Angle Glaucoma (OAG) in the US in 2022, it is anticipated that this number will rise sharply in the near future as a result of improving diagnostic tests and population growth.

.With 649,908 cases of Open Angle Glaucoma (OAG), Germany had the most diagnosed prevalent population of any European nation in 2022. France came in second with 631,650 cases. However, out of the 7MM, Spain had the least number of people with a diagnosis

.There are numerous medications in the Open Angle Glaucoma pipeline at the moment. Among the most prominent medications for this indication are iDoseTR, NCX 470, PDP-716, AGN-193408, and a few more. Current clinical studies and ongoing research could alter the industry

.Key Open Angle Glaucoma Companies: OPIS Spain, D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI), Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., MediPrint Ophthalmics (formerly Leo Lens Pharma), Tarsier Pharma, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Ocuphire Pharma, Qlaris Bio, Inc., Nicox Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC), Visiox Pharma, TearClear, Glaukos Corporation, Ono Pharmaceutical, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Omikron Italia S.r.l., Betaliq, Inc., VivaVision Biotech, Inc., Abbvie, and others

.Key Open Angle Glaucoma Therapies: Sepetaprost/DE-126/ONO-9054/STN-1012600, Catioprost/DE-130A/STN1013001, Citicoline eye drops 2%, H-1337, OTX-TIC, LL-BMT1, NCX-470, PDP-716 (Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Suspension), TC-002 (latanoprost), iDose TR (Travoprost Intraocular Implant), TRS01, POLAT-001 (Liposomal latanoprost), Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate), QLS-101, BTQ-1902, VVN539, AGN-193408, and others

.The Open Angle Glaucoma epidemiology based on gender analyzed that women are predominantly affected by Open Angle Glaucoma (OAG) in the 7MM

.The Open Angle Glaucoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Open Angle Glaucoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Open Angle Glaucoma market dynamics.

Open Angle Glaucoma Overview

Open-angle glaucoma is a chronic eye condition characterized by gradual damage to the optic nerve, often caused by increased pressure within the eye (intraocular pressure). It is the most common form of glaucoma and develops slowly over time, usually without noticeable symptoms in the early stages. If left untreated, it can lead to progressive vision loss and, eventually, blindness. Regular eye exams are crucial for early detection and management.

Open Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Open Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Open Angle Glaucoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalent Cases of Glaucoma in the 7MM

.Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Glaucoma in the 7MM

.Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Glaucoma in the 7MM

.Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Open Angle Glaucoma (OAG) in the 7MM

.Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Open Angle Glaucoma (OAG) in the 7MM

.Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Open Angle Glaucoma (OAG) in the 7MM

Open Angle Glaucoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Open Angle Glaucoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Open Angle Glaucoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Open Angle Glaucoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Open Angle Glaucoma Therapies and Key Companies

.NCX-470: Nicox Ophthalmics

.PDP-716 (Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Suspension): Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC)/Visiox Pharma

.TC-002 (latanoprost): TearClear

.iDose TR (Travoprost Intraocular Implant): Glaukos Corporation

.Sepetaprost/DE-126/ONO-9054/STN-1012600: Santen Inc/Ono Pharmaceutical

.Catioprost/DE-130A/STN1013001: Santen Pharmaceuticals

.Citicoline eye drops 2%: Omikron Italia S.r.l./OPIS Spain

.H-1337: D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI)

.OTX-TIC: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

.LL-BMT1: MediPrint Ophthalmics (formerly Leo Lens Pharma)

.TRS01: Tarsier Pharma

.POLAT-001 (Liposomal latanoprost): Peregrine Ophthalmic

.Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate): Ocuphire Pharma

.QLS-101: Qlaris Bio, Inc.

.BTQ-1902: Betaliq, Inc.

.VVN539: VivaVision Biotech, Inc.

.AGN-193408: Abbvie

Open Angle Glaucoma Market Strengths

.Rising prevalence of Open Angle Glaucoma (OAG) resulting in demand for improved treatments. Growing awareness about the importance of early detection to reduce the disease burden contributes to increased screening and diagnosis rates

Open Angle Glaucoma Market Opportunities

.With increasing awareness and improving healthcare infrastructure, the Open Angle Glaucoma (OAG) market has growth potential in emerging markets

Scope of the Open Angle Glaucoma Market Report

.Study Period: 2019–2032

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Open Angle Glaucoma Companies: OPIS Spain, D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI), Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., MediPrint Ophthalmics (formerly Leo Lens Pharma), Tarsier Pharma, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Ocuphire Pharma, Qlaris Bio, Inc., Nicox Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC), Visiox Pharma, TearClear, Glaukos Corporation, Ono Pharmaceutical, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Omikron Italia S.r.l., Betaliq, Inc., VivaVision Biotech, Inc., Abbvie, and others

.Key Open Angle Glaucoma Therapies: Sepetaprost/DE-126/ONO-9054/STN-1012600, Catioprost/DE-130A/STN1013001, Citicoline eye drops 2%, H-1337, OTX-TIC, LL-BMT1, NCX-470, PDP-716 (Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Suspension), TC-002 (latanoprost), iDose TR (Travoprost Intraocular Implant), TRS01, POLAT-001 (Liposomal latanoprost), Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate), QLS-101, BTQ-1902, VVN539, AGN-193408, and others

.Open Angle Glaucoma Therapeutic Assessment: Open Angle Glaucoma current marketed and Open Angle Glaucoma emerging therapies

.Open Angle Glaucoma Market Dynamics: Open Angle Glaucoma market drivers and Open Angle Glaucoma market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Open Angle Glaucoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Open Angle Glaucoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Open Angle Glaucoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Open Angle Glaucoma

3. SWOT analysis of Open Angle Glaucoma

4. Open Angle Glaucoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Open Angle Glaucoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Open Angle Glaucoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Open Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Open Angle Glaucoma

9. Open Angle Glaucoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Open Angle Glaucoma Unmet Needs

11. Open Angle Glaucoma Emerging Therapies

12. Open Angle Glaucoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Open Angle Glaucoma Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Open Angle Glaucoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Open Angle Glaucoma Market Drivers

16. Open Angle Glaucoma Market Barriers

17. Open Angle Glaucoma Appendix

18. Open Angle Glaucoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

