Interlynk Selected By Top 25 Medical Device Manufacturer, SBOM Platform Surpasses 50 Organizations

The Interlynk SBOM shows significant growth, winning the trust of a top 25 global medical device manufacturers.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Interlynk, a global leader in SBOM automation and software security, is thrilled to announce that it has been selected by a Top 25 global medical device manufacturer ("MDM") for FDA Cybersecurity compliance. This collaboration highlights Interlynk's growing influence in the medical device sector, where regulatory frameworks and cybersecurity needs are driving innovation and compliance.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Interlynk, which continues to support MDMs in complying with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) cybersecurity guidelines under Section 524B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). These regulations mandate that medical devices include Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) to ensure transparency, traceability, and risk management across their software components.

Momentum Across Industries: Platform Adoption Surges

Interlynk is also proud to announce that, since its September debut, the free tier of its SBOM Automation Platform has been adopted by over 50 organizations worldwide. The adoption spans industries from small businesses to enterprises with market capitalizations exceeding $130 billion. This achievement underscores the platform's scalability and the effectiveness of Interlynk's solutions across diverse use cases, from compliance automation to software supply chain security.

"This partnership with a global leader in medical devices reinforces Interlynk's leadership in SBOM management and our ability to adapt to the unique challenges faced by highly regulated industries like healthcare," said Ritesh Noronha, CTO of Interlynk. "Reaching 50 organizations on our platform in less than three months is a testament to the value of our solutions for companies of all sizes, enabling them to meet regulatory requirements while improving software transparency and security."

SBOM Benefits Driving Adoption in Medical Devices

As regulatory pressures intensify, early adopters of SBOM practices in the medical device sector are gaining a competitive edge in product safety, compliance, and market readiness. Interlynk's SBOM Automation Platform delivers key benefits to medical device manufacturers, including:

- Enhanced Cybersecurity: Interlynk helps identify and mitigate vulnerabilities, outdated and deprecated components, and malicious components from infecting devices.

- Software Supply Chain Security: Interlynk ensures supplier components meet regulatory standards and facilitates collaborative risk management.

- FDA 510(k) Compliance: Interlynk supports premarket and postmarket requirements for SBOM submission, vulnerability management, and continuous monitoring.

- Operational Efficiency: Interlynk automates compliance workflows, cutting costs and improving internal and regulatory reporting traceability.

Advancing Medical Device Security and Compliance

The FDA's oversight of medical device cybersecurity emphasizes the importance of SBOMs in managing risks associated with third-party and open-source software components. Interlynk's platform equips MDMs with the tools to maintain accurate software inventories, implement effective vulnerability management, and comply with evolving regulatory requirements.

With an expanding list of global partners and the trust of organizations ranging from startups to multinational enterprises, Interlynk continues to advance SBOM automation, security, and compliance across industries.

About Interlynk

Interlynk is an industry leader in SBOM management and automation, providing innovative solutions to help organizations mitigate risks and comply with cybersecurity and regulatory requirements. Interlynk's platform empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of SBOMs, driving secure and compliant software development practices.

