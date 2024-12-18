One Mom's Battle And Project Justice Colorado Launch Nationwide Family Court Reform Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Advocate Christine McGinley and Rep. Meg Froelich (Credit: Denver Gazette)

A groundbreaking nationwide survey aimed at transforming America's family court system unveiled as State Legislative Sessions Approach

- Christine McGinley, MBA, a analystDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One Mom's Battle , a leading advocacy organization for family court reform, has partnered with Christine McGinley, and her organization Project Justice Colorado , to launch Project Justice USA - a groundbreaking nationwide survey aimed at transforming America's family court systems. The initiative comes as multiple state legislatures prepare for their 2025 sessions, creating a critical window for reform.A Crisis Demanding National Attention Recent data from Colorado reveals alarming trends in the family court system:. 93% of cases where children disclosed abuse in forensic interviews resulted in unsupervised contact with alleged abusers. Average legal costs exceed $192,000 per case, pushing 55% of families into state assistance. Annual economic impact to Colorado estimated at $418-901 million in public assistance costs. 67% of cases involve Child Protective Services intervention, costing the state up to $914 million annually"Over the past decade, I've had a front row seat to the crisis in the family court system. If everyday citizens of the United States understood what was happening in family court, they would be linking arms with us in outrage. The family court system is arguably the most important branch of our judicial system, tasked with making decisions that affect the most vulnerable members of our society. It is a system that lacks oversight and accountability fraught with rogue judges and unscrupulous professionals making atrocious amounts of money. It is my hope that this survey will shine a much-needed spotlight on what I believe to be one of the biggest scandals of our lifetime.” - Tina Swithin, Founder of One Mom's BattleFrom State Success to National Movement"The Colorado data exposed systemic failures that are likely replicated across the country," says Christine McGinley, a financial industry veteran who spearheaded the Colorado initiative and the national survey.“Story after story, families have bravely come forward to share the injustices they and their children are facing. Yet, there has been no place to be heard-no safe platform to expose how family courts are perpetuating harm against the most vulnerable. To get elected officials to listen, we must present the facts: patterns, trends, numbers, and the hidden budgetary costs of these failures. Our survey gives silenced families a voice, and by aggregating those voices, we reveal the undeniable data leaders need to take action. It's time to prioritize protecting children and families over profit.”Legislative Opportunity With 44 state legislatures convening between January and March 2025, the initiative arrives at a crucial moment. The survey will provide state-specific data to inform legislative efforts to key advocacy partners around the country, with particular focus on:. States considering "Kayden's Law" adoption. Judicial accountability measures. Domestic violence and child abuse family court reform. Child safety legislationCall to ActionProject Justice USA invites individuals and organizations nationwide to participate in this comprehensive survey at . The data will help identify systemic patterns, inform policy recommendations, and support reform efforts across all 50 states.Media Contact: Tina Swithin, (720) 336-2111, ..., One Mom's Battle.About One Mom's Battle, LLC: One Mom's Battle is an internationally recognized advocacy organization dedicated to raising awareness about family court challenges and empowering individuals to navigate the challenges of post separation abuse. For more information, visit .About Project Justice Colorado: Project Justice Colorado is a volunteer-driven initiative led by Christine McGinley, MBA, a financial analyst, focused on family court reform through citizen voices, data-driven advocacy, and systemic change. For more information, visit .

