VLS Environmental Solutions Announces Acquisition Of Clearfield MMG In Virginia

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VLS Environmental Solutions (VLS), a leader in sustainable waste management and environmental solutions, is excited to announce the of Clearfield MMG, a Virginia-based company renowned for its expertise in innovative, specialized and waste disposal solutions.

With over three decades of experience, Clearfield MMG operates three waste management facilities in Virginia with a suite of waste processing and disposal solutions, bulk and drum transportation, and various field services such as soil excavation and compliance monitoring. The addition of Clearfield MMG to the VLS family expands the geographic footprint to provide sustainable solutions in the mid-Atlantic region.

"Joining VLS Environmental Solutions is an exciting step forward for Clearfield MMG," said John "Jack" W. Ruffin, President of Clearfield MMG. "Our shared dedication to safety, innovation, and sustainable solutions is a strong foundation for growth and efficiency. Together, we will deliver even greater value to our clients while expanding the reach of our services."

Clearfield's extensive capabilities include processing non-hazardous waste items such as petroleum-contaminated soil, industrial waste, oil-water separator sludge, and off-spec materials. Treated materials are used exclusively for recycling as an alternate daily cover. The facilities in Chesapeake, Petersburg, and Suffolk, Virginia, are constructed with the most advanced environmental protection and safety features, processing thousands of tons of waste annually.

John Magee, CEO of VLS Environmental Solutions, commented, "The acquisition of Clearfield MMG aligns perfectly with our mission to expand VLS's innovative and sustainable solutions. By adding their expertise and facilities to our operations, we enhance our ability to provide comprehensive environmental solutions to a broader client base."

The strategic acquisition also underscores VLS's commitment to offering end-to-end scalable services across industries. Gabriel Villasmil, Executive Vice President of Corporate Business Development at VLS, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, "Clearfield MMG's innovative approach and established reputation are a significant asset as we execute our growth strategy. This acquisition strengthens our portfolio and enables us to deliver a wider range of customized waste management solutions to our clients."

The integration of Clearfield MMG's expertise and infrastructure into the VLS family promises to deliver superior environmental and remediation services while maintaining the high standards of safety and community commitment Clearfield has upheld for over 30 years.

VLS Environmental Solutions is a leader in sustainability solutions, with three divisions providing industry-leading services. The company's Waste Services division provides customized waste processing solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous industrial and commercial waste, including landfill diversion and sustainability programs, solidification of liquid waste, recycling, wastewater treatment, and waste sequestration. The company's Railcar Cleaning and Repair Services division provides specialty cleaning services for difficult-to-clean products, including chemicals, hardened materials, and pressurized gases, and comprehensive repair services for certified light and heavy repairs, field services, and chemical transloading. The company's Marine Services division offers state-of-the-art barge cleaning, repair, and gas-free facilities for various chemical solvents and downstream petroleum products. VLS has over 1,400 employees in 40+ locations across North America. For more information about VLS, visit

Clearfield MMG is a leading provider of specialized environmental remediation and waste management services in the mid-Atlantic region. With services spanning waste treatment and disposal, drum and bulk transportation, recycling and reuse, soil excavation and loading, compressed gas cylinder management, and field industrial services, Clearfield has earned a reputation for innovative and sustainable solutions. For more information about Clearfield MMG, visit





