(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GERMAN PARLIAMENT APPROVES THE 3 rd OPTION OF THE OCCAR NIGHT VISION CONTRACT UNDER WHICH 25 000 BINOCULARS WILL BE PROVIDED EQUIPPED WITH PHOTONIS IMAGE INTENSIFIER TUBES

PRESS RELEASE

MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE– DECEMBER, 18th, 2024



Germany confirms the exercise of the 3 rd option of its OCCAR night vision contract with the Consortium Hensoldt Optronics / THEON providing enhanced night combat capability to the German Armed Forces

In this framework, Exosens will provide the Consortium with Photonis 16mm image intensifier tubes, recognized as the European standard, widely used by European Armed Forces

This contract, together with increased demand on its markets, strengthens Exosens' visibility over the mid-term This OCCAR option 3 will be delivered mainly in 2025 and 2026. Therefore, Exosens will communicate early January its resulting 2025 guidance

The Defence Committee of the German parliament has approved a new addendum to the OCCAR contract today, exercising the 3rd consecutive option, ordering 25 000 binoculars equipped with Photonis image intensifier tubes, with an additional option of a similar size still available. The consortium of HENSOLDT Optronics GmBH and THEON SENSORS SA has been invited by OCCAR to sign the amendment on 20 December 2024 in Bonn, Germany.

The original contract for the production and in-service support of Binocular Night Vision Goggles (BNVG) with OCCAR was signed in July 2021. To date, 49 550 devices using Photonis 16 mm image intensifier tubes have already been contracted for supplying to the German and Belgian Armed Forces (note: 2 tubes per device). This additional addendum will include 25 000 binoculars to be delivered to Germany by 2026.

Photonis 4G and 4G+ image intensifiers have been selected by the armies of major European countries and NATO forces, who recognize the unique product performance of these products on the battlefield.

The Group will communicate early January 2025 its guidance for the 2025 fiscal year, which will incorporate the impact of this new contract.

The Group further confirms that it is fully on track to deliver its guidance for the 2024 fiscal year communicated as part of its IPO.

“We're very proud to have earned the trust of the German government by once again receiving an order of a new batch of night vision goggles featuring Photonis image intensifier tubes. The performance and quality of our night vision products are key differentiators for our end users and allow us to be the undisputed world leader of image intensifier tubes. While we remain focused on meeting customer requirements by delivering volume on time with the right level of quality, we will continue to invest in capacity expansion and operational excellence required by a stronger market. This contract will also contribute to strengthen our mid-term perspectives.” commented Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens.

ABOUT EXOSENS:

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor‐made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America and with over 1,700 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris ﴾Ticker: EXENS – ISIN: FR001400Q9V2﴿. Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid & Small, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: exosens.com

Forward-looking statements

Certain information included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Exosens operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the forward-looking statements included in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include those set out and detailed in Chapter 3“Risk Factors” of the registration document approved on 22 May 2024 by the French financial markets' authority (“Autorité des marchés financiers”) under number I. 24-010.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Group. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, forward-looking information and statements.

This press release is provided for information purposes only. It does not constitute and should not be deemed to constitute an offer to the public of securities.

Media contacts:

Brunswick Group – ...

Laetitia Quignon, + 33 6 83 17 89 13

Nicolas Buffenoir, + 33 6 31 89 36 78

Attachment

EXOSENS-OCCAR - Press release English_final