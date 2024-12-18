Blood Community Unites To Thank America’S Volunteer Blood Donors Ahead Of National Blood Donor Month In January

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eligible individuals are encouraged to make an appointment to donate

Washington, DC, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's Blood Centers, the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB), and the American Red Cross are joining together to thank blood donors ahead of National Blood Donor Month in January. All healthy, eligible individuals are encouraged to make an appointment to donate blood during the month, as the challenges facing the blood are often exacerbated this time of year as icy winter weather and seasonal illness often cause donors to postpone giving.

“This National Blood Donor Month, we honor the exceptional generosity of the nearly 7 million individuals across the nation who selflessly donate blood each year. That simple yet powerful decision is a lifeline for those facing a health crisis or requiring a transfusion for disease management. We encourage all eligible individuals to make a life-saving impact in their community,” said Kate Fry, chief executive officer at America's Blood Centers.

“This National Blood Donor Month, AABB is proud to join others in the blood community in recognizing and honoring blood donors throughout the country. Their generosity provides life-saving therapies for patients who need it,” said Debra BenAvram, CEO of AABB.“This month is also an ideal opportunity to remind everyone of the power and importance of blood donation; countless patients rely on this essential resource for optimal care.”

"To our nation's dedicated blood and platelet donors: thank you,” said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services.“Your lifesaving donation provides healing and hope, strengthening the bonds of community that unite us all in the face of uncertainty and suffering. This National Blood Donor Month and always, we praise your generosity, and we invite more individuals to join us in rolling up a sleeve for patients in need.”

President Richard Nixon proclaimed January 1970 as the first National Blood Donor Month on December 31, 1969, as requested by Senate Joint Resolution 154, to pay tribute to voluntary blood donors and encourage individuals to become blood donors. This month continues to be celebrated each year.

Every two seconds, someone in America requires a blood transfusion, with over 42,000 units of red blood cells, platelets, and plasma used by patients each day. These transfusions are essential in treating acute care needs such as trauma, as well as in disease management for patients facing cancer treatment, cardiovascular and orthopedic surgeries, and organ and bone marrow transplants.

The blood community encourages eligible Americans to donate blood during National Blood Donor Month and to make regular donation appointments throughout the year. Please contact one of the following organizations to find a local blood collection site and to schedule an appointment:



AABB: ; +1.301.907.6977

America's Blood Centers: ; +1.202.393.5725 American Red Cross: ; +1.800.RED CROSS (+1.800.733.2767)

The blood community invites donors and potential donors to learn more about this month and access key resources at .

Founded in 1962, America's Blood Centers (ABC) is the national organization bringing together community-based, independent blood centers across North America. These organizations operate in more than 1,100 communities and provide close to 60 percent of the U.S. and a quarter of the Canadian blood supply. ABC member organizations serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities. All ABC U.S. members are 501(c)(3) organizations licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. For more information, visit w

AABB: AABB (Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies) is an international, not-for-profit organization representing individuals and institutions involved in the fields of transfusion medicine and biotherapies. The Association works collaboratively to advance the field through the development and delivery of standards, accreditation and education programs. AABB is dedicated to its mission of improving lives by making transfusion medicine and biotherapies safe, available and effective worldwide.

American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit or , or visit us on social media. @RedCross

