Starmax Showcase New GPS Smart Watch At CES 2025 In Las Vegas From January 7-10, 2025

Starmax will attend CES 2025 in Las Vegas from Jan 7 to 10. Attendees can get a sneak peek at its new GPS watches, AMOLED watches and other hot-selling models.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Starmax , a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the of smart wearable devices, will participate in the Consumer Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 7 to 10, 2025. It'll showcase its latest GPS watches, AMOLED smart watches, and other hot-selling smartwatches and fitness tracker at the show.The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is an annual event where global brands unveil their latest products and technologies. CES 2025 will highlight advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), extended reality (XR), vehicle tech, gaming, digital health, and more."With increasing focus on both physical and mental health, digital health products like smartwatches and fitness trackers have become popular tools for monitoring workouts and better health management", said Starmax's VP, David W, "Runmefit is a brand of Starmax to empower people worldwide to take charge of their health and fitness with tools to elevate wellness every step of the way. So we're pleased that we are going to participate in CES 2025 this time."Event HighlightsStarmax will provide detailed demonstrations of the new GTX2 GPS Outdoor Watch, along with the GTS8 and GTR3 AMOLED Smart Watches. Visitors can enjoy hands-on experiences with the watches of their choice. Its sales team will also provide in-depth explanations and professional solutions for OEM/ODM customization services if needed.Business customers, partners, and tech enthusiasts are invited to visit Starmax's booth #54171 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, experiencing firsthand the cutting-edge features and elegant design of their latest innovations.For more information, please visit istarmax.Exhibition Information:Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025Open Days: January 7-10, 2025Location: The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas, Nevada, United StatesBooth: Halls A-D - 54171Get More Information about CES:About Starmax TechnologyEstablished in 2015, Starmax Technology is a smart wearable manufacturer that specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative smartwatches. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Starmax Technology serves customers in over 50 countries, supported by a team of over 450 professionals. Starmax is ISO9001 certified and adheres to BSCI social responsibility standards.For more information, visit istarmax.Media Contact:

