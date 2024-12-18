New Music Alert Both Ways From Acclaimed Pop Artist And Television Personality Stacey Jackson

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stacey Jackson is a trailblazing singer/songwriter, award-winning entrepreneur, television personality, best-selling author, and a proud mother of four.Known for her signature style, boundless energy, and fearless spirit, Stacey inspires others with her story of defying the odds and launching a successful career at age 40.From the moment her debut single charted, Stacey's journey has been unstoppable. She's released four albums, more than two dozen singles, and collaborated with legends like Snoop Dogg on her hit track "Live It Up," which celebrated its ten-year anniversary with a high-energy relaunch in 2021. Whether performing on global stages or Pride parade floats, Stacey lights up every venue in her trademark heels and hot pants, empowering audiences everywhere she goes.Her TV show Stacey Jackson in the 80s, which premiered in June 2021, quickly became a hit on Sky and other satellite providers. The series, which Stacey wrote and researched herself, brought 80s nostalgia to life over three seasons, capturing hearts and minds through 54 episodes backed by her #1 single "Flipside" as its theme. Her new 80's inspired original album“Super Woman” launched Autumn 2024.Adding "author" to her list of accomplishments, Stacey released her debut novel, How A Gangsta Rapper Made Me A Better Mom, a comedic, fictionalised take on a single mom navigating fame, family, and the music industry. Released in March 2024, the book, which is 'loosely' based on Stacey's own journey, became a best-seller on Amazon in Canada, the US, and the UK, striking a chord with readers worldwide.Fitness has always been a cornerstone of Stacey's life, leading her to launch Staefit in 2016 - a patented line of workout tops that she humorously describes as "exercise gear that doesn't make getting dressed the workout!" Staefit quickly found herself selling the sportswear on the Ideal Home Shopping Channel and it was also stocked in various stores in the US. Through her Staefit videos and her three StaePumped workout albums, Stacey encourages women to find strength, joy, and confidence just by "pressing the play button and moving".@staeroxContact Stacey Jackson via Lea Salomone at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers!

