(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Adoption drive to extend the impact of the Hill's Pet Nutrition & Pasadena Humane float

in the 2025 Rose Parade®



OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Hill's Pet Nutrition (Hill's), a leading partner in animal welfare, is proud to announce its first "Welcome Home" adoption drive this January to help shelter pets find loving homes. Hill's will partner with participating Hill's Food, Shelter & Love shelters nationwide and contribute up to $130,000 to offset adoption costs.

The campaign kicks off with a "Welcome Home" float in the 2025 Rose Parade® presented by Honda, a collaboration with long-term shelter partner Pasadena Humane . The float depicts the 'best day ever' for pets that are welcomed home on adoption day, celebrating the joy and companionship pets bring to our lives.

"Adoption is life-changing for shelter pets, which is why we are excited to launch our 'Welcome Home' initiative," said Dr. Karen Shenoy, US Chief Veterinary Officer at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "This campaign is designed to support shelters and break down barriers to adoption. There's no better opportunity to celebrate the start of the adoption drive than at the 2025 Rose Parade®, alongside our shelter partner, Pasadena Humane, as we bring attention to the urgent need for pet adoption."

The beginning of the year is a critical time for animal shelters nationwide, many of which are at or over capacity. Data from Shelter Animals Count's 2024 Mid-Year Analysis shows that although intakes are lower than the previous year, animals are remaining in shelters for longer periods, leading to a rise in shelter populations.

"Historic trends from 2021 to 2023 show that the population balance in shelters-tracking the number of pets coming in versus leaving the shelter-follows a similar pattern each year," said Tori Fugate, Director of Communications at Shelter Animals Count. "Hosting a 'Welcome Home' adoption event with Hill's Pet Nutrition at the start of the year helps shelters proactively reduce their populations by finding homes for more pets early in the year. This creates vital space for the higher intake numbers that shelters typically experience in the spring, setting organizations up for greater success in managing their capacity."

In an effort to alleviate the strain on shelters, Hill's is teaming up with 13 shelters across the country to cover adoption fees up to $100 per dog or cat from Jan. 1 to 12.* To help newly adopted pets get a healthy start, Hill's will also provide a free starter bag of Hill's Science Diet and high-value coupons for their next bag (while supplies last).

Participating Hill's Food, Shelter & Love partners include:



Austin: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter , @wilcopetstx

Boston: Animal Rescue League of Boston , @arlboston

Charlotte: Humane Society of Charlotte , @ humanecharlotte

Dallas: SPCA of Texas , @spcatexas

Houston: Houston SPCA , @houstonspca

Kansas City: Great Plains SPCA , @greatplainsspca

Kansas City: The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City , @ hsgkcofficial

Kansas City: Wayside Waifs , @waysidewaifs

Las Vegas: The Animal Foundation , @theanimalfoundation

Pasadena: Pasadena Humane , @pasadenahumane

Philadelphia: ACCT Philly , @acctphilly

Raleigh: SPCA of Wake County , @spcaofwakecounty Tampa Bay : SPCA Tampa Bay , @spcatampabay

Please check with your local animal shelter for more details on their adoption specials and hours of operation.

High-quality nutrition, combined with veterinary care and the love of shelter teams, helps shelter pets be happy, healthy and more adoptable. That's why Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program provides science-led nutrition to more than 1,000 North American shelters every day. In 2024, the shelter program surpassed a new milestone of 15 million pet adoptions supported since its inception in 2002.

"Thanks to our long-standing partnership with Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program, we are able to provide the pets in our care with the high-quality nutrition they need to thrive while they wait for their new homes," said Dia DuVernet, President & CEO of Pasadena Humane. "The 'Welcome Home' campaign is a shining example of Hill's ongoing commitment to helping dogs and cats in shelters across the country. We are proud to partner with Hill's to promote pet adoption, helping more pets find loving families during the 2025 Rose Parade® and throughout the new year."

To learn more and find a participating shelter near you, visit hillspet/shelter .

* Hill's Pet Nutrition will cover adoption fees up to $100 for up to 100 dog or cat adoptions at each participating shelter between January 1, 2025 and January 12, 2025.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet .

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses ®

and Rose Parade ® presented by Honda

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Prudential and a variety of accompanying events. The Association's 935 Members supply more than 80,000 volunteer hours, which will drive the success of the 136th Rose Parade, themed "Best Day Ever!,"

on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, followed by the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the 111th Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. Visit , like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram

and YouTube .

Contact: Ariana Brancato, [email protected]

SOURCE Hill's Pet Nutrition

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED