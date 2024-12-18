Zelensky: Only For Threats To Use Nuclear Weapons Should World Impose Sanctions On Putin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the world's reaction to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons is very weak.

The Head of State said this during an conversation with Le Parisien readers, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine is under attack every day, and nuclear weapons should scare the whole world because it is a nuclear war. And what do you see? How does the whole world react to his [Putin's] intimidation with nuclear weapons? It just talks about it quietly, and that's it... Because is scaring the world with the use of nuclear weapons, all sanctions should be taken against him to prevent him from even thinking about it. And not only him, he sets an example for others... But we do not see a tough reaction,” Zelensky said.

He also noted that only inadequate people who do not bear any responsibility may not be afraid of weapons.

According to Zelensky, even the use of missiles that Putin used against us at the beginning of the war, and then on a daily basis, indicates that he is inadequate.“Because what adequate person today will use weapons against another living person? Are not words, dialog, conversations and other tools enough?” - the President said.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 19, Putin signed a decree“On Approval of the Fundamentals of the State Policy of the Russian Federation in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence.” The updated doctrine stipulates that a nuclear strike may be triggered by“aggression against the Russian Federation and its allies by any non-nuclear state with the support of a nuclear state,” as well as a massive air attack by non-nuclear means, including drones.

The U.S. State Department called the Kremlin's escalation of nuclear rhetoric irresponsible and emphasized that no changes in the doctrine would enhance Russia's own security.

Photo: OP