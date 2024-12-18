Guru Wireless Demonstrates World's First Modular, Fully Synchronous Wireless Power Transfer System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GuRu Wireless, Inc. , the leading provider of adaptive, long-range wireless transfer solutions, introduces a new generation of its wireless power transfer architecture – the world's first true modular, large scale, fully synchronous wireless power transfer system operating at 24GHz. The enables the flexibility to build a variety of systems, capable of delivering watts to kilowatts of wireless power over distances of up to several kilometers.

The GuRu Wireless architecture is based on the industry's smallest proprietary 24GHz RF System-on-Package (SoP) modules that use the company's proprietary RFICs which are assembled into arrays, or "tiles". These tiles form the nodes of a network of synchronous phased array antennas to meet various use-case performance needs. The highly scalable platform uses proprietary Smart RF Lensing to focus the RF energy and enable steering and focusing of the power beams for unprecedented accuracy and efficiency.

The newly developed system includes precise and reliable timing synchronization, which is the key underlying technology that enables seamless operation of the tiled transmitters and directly leads to higher power capability.

"Wireless power transfer is unlocking new possibilities across a wide range of applications," said Narbeh Derhacobian, CEO of GuRu Wireless. "For example, with GuRu's technology, persistent ISR drones can now fly untethered from a power source indefinitely, enhancing security for our armed forces. Our latest-generation architecture is purpose-built to enable rapid development and prototyping of wireless power beaming at a distance, specifically tailored for national security and defense applications."

"GuRu Wireless' innovative power transfer technology has the potential to enable new capabilities across multiple domains," said Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures. "The advancement of wireless energy transmission aligns with our commitment to harness cutting-edge technologies to enable more agile, resilient and connected systems to strengthen national security."

Demonstration of GuRu Wireless' New Generation Architecture

GuRu Wireless is demonstrating its latest architecture in its lab, with a transmitter configuration directly powering a completely untethered drone over a distance of 30 feet. To see the demonstration, visit .

GuRu Wireless, Inc. is the leading provider of adaptive, long-range wireless energy transfer solutions. The company's proprietary 24GHz millimeter-wave technology enables precise and targeted transmission and recovery of milliwatts to kilowatts of wireless power over significant distances with unmatched performance. Its small, lightweight, tile-able modules, incorporating a highly integrated custom ASIC, intelligent algorithms and custom software, can be scaled for specific applications, resulting in solutions that are best in class for power and distance. Founded in 2017 by a team of scientists and engineers from Caltech, the company has successfully completed several proof-of-concept (PoC) projects with leading customers in industrial, commercial and defense applications. GuRu Wireless is making wireless energy transfer possible – and accessible – so that together with its customers, it can develop new applications and enter new markets where batteries or wires are impractical. See: and follow us on LinkedIn.

