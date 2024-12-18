Culinary Academy Of Las Vegas Breaks Ground On CALV Forward Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas (CALV) officially broke ground on the CALV Forward project on Dec. 11, 2024. The project aims to expand training opportunities to meet the needs of the growing Las Vegas hospitality industry, marking a significant in the future of CALV. This initiative will modernize and expand the academy's facilities, enhancing the educational experience for aspiring and current hospitality professionals while reinforcing CALV's commitment to cutting-edge training.

"This project, predominantly funded by Clark County and the State of Nevada, encompasses 30,500 square feet of new and renovated space," said Dr. Bobbi Damrow, CEO of CALV. "It is designed to increase training capacity, modernize facilities, and expand the pipeline of trained workers, all while providing critical opportunities for upward economic mobility."

Project Highlights:



Renovations to the student-operated Westside Bistro and kitchen

New public-facing, student-operated coffee shop

New housekeeping training concept rooms

Newly renovated food and beverage classrooms

Expanded spaces for English language and continuing education classes Renovations promoting student success and supportive services

"Since 1993, CALV has trained over 60,000 individuals for careers in the Las Vegas hospitality industry, with approximately 30% of all enrolled students coming from the five most underserved ZIP codes in Clark County," said Board Trustee D. Taylor, representing UNITE HERE. "Collaborations with over 30 public and private agencies that provide student support services have contributed to an 80% graduation rate, with 88% of graduates securing immediate employment."

Matt Krystofiak, board trustee representing The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, added, "This project is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared vision." Krystofiak recognized the legislators whose advocacy for CALV's mission made the project possible.

To learn more about the CALV Forward project or to get involved, contact CALV at 702-924- 2100 or visit .

About the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas

The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas (CALV) is a nationally recognized nonprofit hospitality training academy. In partnership with more than 50 major properties and unions, including Locals 226 and 165, CALV provides industry-relevant training. Since 1993, the academy has trained over 60,000 individuals, supporting careers that offer living wages, benefits, and opportunities for advancement in the Las Vegas hospitality industry.

