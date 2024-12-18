Stackless Data Unveils Groundbreaking White Paper: ROAS Is Dead - How To Maximize Your Marketing Dollar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stackless Data, a leader in innovative marketing solutions, today announced the release of its latest white paper, "ROAS is Dead – How to Maximize Your Marketing Dollar." This comprehensive guide challenges the over-reliance on Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) as a primary metric for marketing success and introduces cutting-edge alternatives to maximize profitability and scalability in the evolving digital landscape.

The white paper exposes the critical flaws of ROAS, arguing that it oversimplifies complex customer journeys and ignores key business factors like lifetime customer value, acquisition costs, and true profitability. It advocates for a paradigm shift toward the Lifetime Value to Customer Acquisition Cost ratio (LTV:CAC) and introduces the Profitable Scaling Margin (PSM) as more reliable metrics for assessing marketing performance.

"Many businesses are trapped by the limitations of ROAS, focusing on immediate revenue without considering the bigger picture," said Nachi Mehat], CEO of Stackless Data. "Our white paper provides actionable insights into measuring what truly matters-customer profitability and business scalability."

The report outlines step-by-step methods for calculating LTV, CAC, and PSM, empowering businesses to track key metrics, identify their most valuable customers, and optimize their marketing strategies. It also offers practical guidance on integrating and transforming disparate data sources to create a unified view of customer behavior, making the complex task of data-driven marketing accessible to any organization.

Marketers will learn how to move beyond short-term wins, leveraging tools and strategies that build long-term profitability by focusing on high-value customer retention, predictive targeting, and campaign automation. By implementing the recommendations, businesses can achieve outsized returns and position themselves among the top-performing brands in the market.

