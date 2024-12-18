Fighting Continues In Kurakhove, Enemy Fire Destroys Fortifications Of Some Ukrainian Positions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, Russian forces significantly increased pressure in the Kramatorsk, Toretsk and Vremivsk directions. Fighting is taking place in the urban area of Kurakhove.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated on television by the spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit Nazar Voloshyn.

“Currently, the situation in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSG remains tense, but is controlled by the Defense Forces. Combat actions with the enemy are ongoing in almost all areas of the frontline, the situation is, of course, changing dynamically. The enemy continues to try to conduct offensive actions of varying intensity along virtually the entire frontline. He is concentrating his main efforts and complicating the situation in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, and the occupants have significantly increased pressure in the Kramatorsk, Toretsk and Vremivsk directions,” said Voloshyn.

According to him, 135 engagements with the enemy took place over the last day. Most of the attacks took place at the Lyman, Siversk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivsk directions. Over the last day, 17 combat engagements with the enemy have already taken place. The enemy fired 350 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops using various types of weapons.

As for the losses of Ukrainian positions near Kurakhove, Voloshyn said:“In the Kurakhove sector, 28 enemy attacks were repelled yesterday. The enemy tried to advance there, there is information and we have to convey it that in an effort to improve their position the enemy attacked our fortifications. Fighting is ongoing with the enemy on the southeastern outskirts and in the urban area of the southern part of Kurakhove . The enemy was unsuccessful, suffering losses and trying to retreat with the losses. As a result of the fire, the fortifications at our individual positions were critically damaged.”

War update: 245 combat clashes on frontlines over past day, most insector

He also said that near the town of Kurakhove and in the Kurakhove sector enemy losses amounted to about 50 occupants, 2 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed and 6 units damaged. The enemy keeps trying to conduct active hostilities there, but the Defense Forces are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from improving its tactical position.

Informing about the situation in the Pokrovsk sector, the spokesman noted that Ukrainian defenders stopped 38 aggressor's assault actions there, and battles with the enemy's superior manpower are ongoing.

“The enemy outnumbers us both in manpower and equipment in this area,” said the spokesman, adding that the military leadership of the Defense Forces has to make non-standard decisions and increase the defense stability, as the Russian army has thrown all available forces and means forward.

Korean troops inregion not to contradict Putin's statements - ISW

According to Voloshyn, there are three Russian combined arms armies operating in the Pokrovsk direction: the 22nd, 41st and 51st armies of the Central Military District.

“I want to emphasize that there are areas where two, three, or even four enemy brigades are standing against our defense line,” Voloshyn said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 199 combat engagements took place at the frontline on December 17 .